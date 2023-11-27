3 best Max (formerly HBO Max) movies to watch for Thanksgiving – Digital Trends

For many of us, Thanksgiving is a time to sit down with family and friends, share a delicious meal, and reflect on the blessings in our lives. Thanksgiving serves as a bridge between Halloween and Christmas, with the holiday season ramping up after Turkey Day.

Since many of us will be gathering with others for the holiday, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to watch a movie. Max has a mix of holiday classics and family-friendly staples to stream over the long weekend. Below, check out three of the best Max movies to watch for Thanksgiving, including a magical snowman comedy, a chocolate lover’s dream, and a legendary Christmas adventure.

You’ve never seen Jack Frost like this before. Before becoming a snowman, Jack Frost (Batman’s Michael Keaton) was a musician and band leader for The Jack Frost Band. Jack is on the precipice of acheiving stardom, but his sacrifices have led to declining relationships with his wife, Gabby (Kelly Preston), and 11-year-old son, Charlie (Joseph Cross).

For Christmas, Jack finally puts his family first and leaves a gig to be with his wife and son, but he crashes his car in a blizzard on the way home and dies. One year later, Jack is resurrected as a snowman after Charlie plays a magical harmonica. It’s not how he drew it up, but Jack gets a second chance to be the father his son deserves. That is if the cold weather keeps him from melting.

Watch Jack Frost on Max.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory has nothing to do with Thanksgiving. However, many of us will have dessert on Thanksgiving night, and there’s no better place to indulge our sweet tooth than Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) is a poor boy who dreams of finding one of the five golden tickets inside a chocolate bar wrapper. A golden ticket wins a lifetime supply of chocolate and admission into Willy Wonka’s factory.

As fate would have it, Charlie finds the final ticket and heads to the factory with Grandpa Joe (Jack Albertson). Inside, Charlie meets Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder) and explores his magical factory. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a delightful family movie that will bring out the dreamer inside all of us. And fans of this film should make sure to check out Timothée Chalamet as the iconic candymaker in Wonka this December.

Watch Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory on Max.

Elf remains one of the best Christmas movies of all time. There’s no better time to watch it than now as Elf celebrates its 20th anniversary. Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf, a human raised by Santa’s elves in the North Pole. Now an adult, Buddy realizes he does not fit in with the other elves because of his large stature and toymaking deficiencies.

Looking for answers, Buddy heads to New York City to find his biological father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a selfish businessman who finds himself on the Naughty List. Upon reuniting with his father, Buddy uses unorthodox methods – making spaghetti with syrup and cutting down a tree in Central Park – to bring some holiday cheer to Walter and his family.

Watch Elf on Max.

Thanksgiving is a holiday that’s designed to bring together family and friends for celebration, but it’s also an excuse to take some much-needed time off and catch up on some TV you may have missed. Thanks to Hulu’s expansive library of original shows, it’s one of the best places to go if you’re trying to find something that matches the fall vibes that Thanksgiving so often exudes.

So curl up by a fire, put on a nice thick sweater, and dig into some leftovers while you check out these three shows, which are some of the best to check out on Hulu this Thanksgiving.

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

If you’re looking for something special to stream on Thanksgiving, then you should probably give thanks for Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. Because Max is one of the few streamers that has such a deep library of films that there are actually great movies about Thanksgiving that you can watch. But unlike our list of the best Netflix movies to watch for Thanksgiving, not all of our picks are suitable for a family audience.

Our first choice, Pleasantville, is probably the safest of the three movies to watch with your children. Be sure to use your discretion with the other two.

Pleasantville (1998)

Although it’s been working to strip some of its titles off the platform, the best movies on Max are all worth your time. Among the titles on Max that are most essential are some of the greatest action movies ever made. These movies range from modern masterpieces to under-the-radar gems that weren’t given the love they deserved upon their initial release.

While choosing just three titles means leaving off a bunch of great movies, that’s exactly what we’ve done here. These are three action movies on Max that you definitely need to watch.

Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 | Trailer | Own it on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

