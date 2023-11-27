Andrew Callaghan Interviews Shirtless Alex Jones and Trump … – Variety

By EJ Panaligan

HBO has shared the trailer for upcoming documentary “This Place Rules” from internet personality and gonzo journalist Andrew Callaghan, in which he chronicles the American political events that led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection in 2021. The documentary is set to premiere on Dec. 30 on HBO Max.

In the trailer, Callaghan outlines a brief history of his work before describing the purpose of the film as a document of all the political events, figures and players that fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection. The trailer includes clips from various protests during the summer of 2020, coverage of events leading up to the presidential election and an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which both men are shirtless.

New to Callaghan’s brand of content is the popular talking head documentary structure — Callaghan’s YouTube content often lets the scenery and interview subjects speak for themselves, letting audiences come up with their own deliberations about what is shown. In the trailer, Callaghan narrates a timeline and gives insights into the events his team filmed leading up to the Capitol insurrection.

Making his bones on YouTube, initially under the name All Gas No Brakes before moving on to Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, the Internet personality found online success from interviewing eccentric figures across the United States and reporting on the scene from music festivals, political rallies and other events. In recent years, Callaghan has shifted to focus on political content, covering the Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020, anti-vaccine rallies and QAnon conferences.

