WhatsApp’s Latest Feature Helps Users Avoid Misunderstandings – Gizchina.com

WhatsApp has released a new function that will make it easier for users to avoid misunderstandings in conversations. The latest WhatsApp Beta for Android, version number 2.23.8.22, now allows you to add a personalized description to forwarded files. This function was discovered by the WABetaInfo guys and is already available for some Android Beta testers.



With this new feature, you can remove the default title that appear when sharing a file with another person. And add a personalized description so that the user who receives it knows exactly what it is. When you customize the caption, WhatsApp will send the new file description as a separate message. This makes it easier for the recipient to see it.

WhatsApp is constantly improving its messaging platform with new features. This is one of many updates that make it more competitive with its main rival, Telegram. Recently, WhatsApp announced three new functions to improve account security. They also released “Companion Mode”, which allows Beta users to have their account on two phones simultaneously.

If you’re enrolled in the Beta program and haven’t received this feature yet, don’t worry about it. It will arrive in the next few days. However, if you want to try this and other features of the messaging app before the rest, we recommend that you sign up for the WhatsApp Beta program for Android as soon as possible.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s new function to add descriptions to forwarded files is a useful addition that can help avoid misunderstandings in conversations. With the constant improvement of the messaging app, WhatsApp is becoming more and more equal to its main rival, Telegram. If you want to be on the cutting edge of these new features, sign up for the WhatsApp Beta program for Android.

