Roblox Stock Scores Rising Relative Strength – Investor's Business Daily

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Roblox (RBLX) stock entered a new percentile Tuesday, as it got a lift from 61 to 73.
When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.
This exclusive rating from Investor’s Business Daily measures market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The rating shows how a stock’s price behavior over the trailing 52 weeks holds up against all the other stocks in our database.
Over 100 years of market history shows that the stocks that go on to make the biggest gains tend to have an 80 or higher RS Rating as they begin their biggest price moves. See if Roblox stock can continue to show renewed price strength and clear that threshold.
See How IBD Helps You Make More Money In Stocks
Roblox stock is trying to complete a consolidation with a 47.65 entry. See if the stock can break out in volume at least 40% higher than normal.
The gaming company reported 0% earnings growth last quarter, while sales growth came in at 22%.
Roblox stock holds the No. 12 rank among its peers in the Computer Software-Gaming industry group. SciPlay (SCPL) and NeoGames (NGMS) are also among the group’s highest-rated stocks.
11/08/2023 Roblox stock soared after the company's Q3 earnings beat. Is RBLX stock a buy right now in today's stock market?
