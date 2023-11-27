Insiders At Adobe Sold US$17m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness – Yahoo Finance

Over the past year, many Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Adobe

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Independent Director, John Warnock, sold US$5.4m worth of shares at a price of US$320 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$335. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 4.0% of John Warnock's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.3m for 4.45k shares. But insiders sold 51.80k shares worth US$17m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Adobe than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Adobe. In total, Co-Founder & Independent Director John Warnock sold US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$395m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

An insider hasn't bought Adobe stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Adobe makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Adobe you should be aware of.

Of course Adobe may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Bill Gates, the seventh richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $464.5 million he earns annually from his portfolio. Gates’s investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust's most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is generate

He sticks to these four indicators regardless of his strategy. His versatile approach has allowed him to remain profitable in different markets.

(Bloomberg) — Reeling from a bear market last year, beaten-up investors decided to send more than $60 billion to exchange-traded funds focusing on dividends.Most Read from BloombergRussia Downs Drones Over Moscow in Ukrainian Retaliatory StrikeBillions Wiped Out as Stock-Safety Trade on Wall Street MisfiresMusk, Netanyahu Visit Massacre Site Amid Antisemitism FurorTreasuries Extend Blockbuster Rally on Fed Wagers: Markets WrapSodium in Batteries: Shift May Herald Another ShakeupEleven months la

When most people think of Jeff Bezos, they think of Amazon.com Inc. and its origin story: starting in a garage with a loan from his parents. But there’s another, lesser-known part of Bezos’s journey. Before Amazon took off, Bezos made a smart investment that could have made him a billionaire outside of Amazon. In 1998, four years after launching Amazon, Bezos invested in a small search engine startup operating out of a garage in Menlo Park, California. This startup, nurtured by the genius of Lar

Shares of Pfizer Inc. are hovering around $30 as investors adjust to the company's pursuit of a candidate for a weight loss pill, marking its entry into the competitive obesity drug market. The Street responded critically. JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts called the news a setback for the company. Lotiglipron — the disregarded candidate — was expected to be the stronger contender. Meanwhile, SVB Securities labeled the decision "incrementally negative," according to Yahoo! Finance. Still, Pfizer is p

Toyota's chairman, who's long resisted EV hype despite pressure, is feeling vindicated, with hybrid sales surging this year.

I’ve had a financial advisor, who is a certified financial planner (CFP), since December of last year. I really find his advice super valuable, but I can't seem to get over the fact that he sold all of my Nvidia stock when he took over as my CFP. I had bought $20,000 worth of Nvidia […] The post Ask an Advisor: My Advisor Sold My Nvidia Stock When I Hired Him, Costing Me $50k in Potential Profits. How Do I Deal With It? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Cyber Monday is delivering a deal for CD shoppers, with a freshly unveiled 6% offer you can only snatch up today. It's available to anyone nationwide for a 12-month term.

I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Advisors looking at new weight-loss drugs as an investment opportunity should pay attention to a new study based on real-world health records. It finds that patents on Eli Lilly’s drug lose more weight than those on Novo’s Wegovy. The paper by health data company Truveta was posted as a preprint shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday, and has not yet been peer reviewed.

Rates on 30-year mortgages fell another few points Wednesday, dropping the average to within a few points of its two-month low. Rates on most loan types dipped or were flat.

Gold is showing additional proof of a rally toward all-time highs, one strategist says.

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen's 10 billion euro ($10.9 billion) savings programme will include staff reductions, managers told staff on Monday as brand chief Thomas Schaefer warned that high costs and low productivity were making its cars uncompetitive. The German carmaker is in the midst of negotiations with its works council over a cost-cutting scheme at its VW brand, the first step in a group-wide drive to boost efficiency in the transition to electric cars. "With many of our pre-existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as the Volkswagen brand," Schaefer told a staff meeting at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, according to a post on the company's intranet site and seen by Reuters.

One of Russia's most lucrative oil trade routes since the imposition of Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict faces a major challenge because of the drawbacks of payment in currency other than dollars, with no short-term solution in sight. For decades, the U.S. dollar has been the currency of international oil trade and efforts to find alternatives have been thwarted by the difficulties of conversion, as well as political obstacles. The problems flared when India – which has become Russia's biggest buyer of seaborne oil since European customers retreated – insisted in July on paying in rupees and the trading activity nearly fell apart, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The Kraft Heinz board of directors has approved up to $3 billion in a share repurchase program, the maker of ketchup and mac and cheese announced Monday.

Electric-vehicle startup Fisker saw two chief accounting officers depart as it filed third-quarter earnings and regulatory forms late.

Last week, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported staggering third-quarter results. Despite its reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia’s Data Center division drove this impressive growth, allowing the company to outshine its competitors, including TSMC, as well as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). But, shares slumped upon news that Nvidia is delaying the launch of its new AI chip for China, touted as the most pow

The Dow Jones fell. iRobot stock plunged on acquisition news as Amazon stock gained. 3 Warren Buffett stocks are near entries. Tesla stock rose amid a lawsuit.

Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market as seen for weeks until news late last month that political leaders on both sides of the U.S. chambers of Congress reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy.

Biotech stock Xenon rocketed Monday, after its experimental epilepsy drug unexpectedly showed promise in depression treatment.

source