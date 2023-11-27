Microsoft PC Manager 3.4.7.0 Beta – Neowin

































































































With Microsoft PC Manager, users can easily perform basic computer maintenance and enhance the speed of their devices with just one click. This app offers a range of features, including disk cleanup, startup app management, virus scanning, Windows Update checks, process monitoring, and storage management.

Microsoft PC Manager key features:

Microsoft PC Manager is a completely free tool optimized exclusively for use on Windows 10 (version 1809 or newer) and Windows 11.

Download: Microsoft PC Manager 3.4.7.0 Beta | 1.6 MB

View: Microsoft PC Manager Home Page

