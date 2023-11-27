Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: Preorder, Price, Release Date, New … – Business Insider

Jump to

Google launched its new flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones at the company’s Made by Google event on Wednesday.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available to preorder now ahead of their October 12 release date.

Both phones include Google’s new Tensor G3 processor, enhanced cameras, and new features backed by Google AI, among other upgrades.

A 256GB model of the Pixel 8 is available for $759.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also available with 256GB ($1,059) and 512GB ($1,179) in its Porcelain, Bay, and Obsidian colors, and a 1TB model ($1,399) is exclusive to the Obsidian color in the Google Store.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available to preorder now from Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store website. You can also preorder the phones from carriers like Verizon and AT&T.

Google will release the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in stores and online on October 12.

Both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Google’s new Tensor G3 processor, which enables a slate of new features through the company’s latest AI machine learning capabilities.

Both phones are slated to get seven years of Android operating system and security updates — a stark improvement from recent Pixel models, which have offered at most three years of software updates and five years of security updates. It’s a support window that surpasses any of the best Android phones currently available.

The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which you should find noticeably smoother than the 90Hz display of the 6.3-inch Pixel 7.

While the Pixel 8 retains the 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide rear camera specs of the Pixel 7, the Pixel 8’s camera system is enhanced by the addition of a Macro Focus mode that was previously exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro. It allows you to take extreme close-up photos with sharp clarity and detail.

Both phones add to the Pixel line’s set of transformative photo-editing options with a Best Take feature that allows you to take several group photos and swap in the optimal shots of each person’s face to create one “best take.” There’s also a new Audio Magic Eraser that lets you separate and edit distinct elements of audio in video recordings.

The Google Assistant on both models has a range of new features including the ability to read aloud and translate webpages, improved voice typing, and the option to summarize any article or text on your screen into key bullet points using Google AI.

Both models also have an improved Call Screen feature for fielding unknown callers. It can answer a call on your behalf and reply to a caller through a virtual assistant without having you speak to the caller directly.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro has a new matte glass back, and its standard 6.7-inch display has a new 1-120Hz refresh rate, which dynamically adjusts the screen’s resolution for improved performance and efficiency.

In terms of rear camera specs, the triple-camera system of the Pixel 8 Pro has the same 50MP main and 48MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) lenses as the Pixel 7 Pro, but its ultrawide lens has been upgraded to 48MP from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 12MP. Google also improved the Pro model’s low-light photography and video and its software-backed Super Res 30x zoom.

Finally, a brand-new addition to the Pixel lineup is the inclusion of a built-in thermometer on the Pixel 8 Pro, which uses a sensor beside the camera system to scan objects and read their temperature.

