Ranking Member's News | Newsroom | The United States Senate … – Hearing | Hearings | The United States Senate Committee on Finance

Washington, D.C.–After two years of policies that have led to record-high inflation and excessive deficit spending, the Administration is doubling down with more of the same ‘cutting room floor’ tax-and-spend proposals that fail to deliver what Americans want or need, and have been rejected by both political parties.

“The President’s budget calls for nearly $5 trillion in new and increased taxes,” said Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Crapo. “If realized, these plans would create a tax regime that would lead to some individuals handing over more than half of their paychecks to the government, and many American businesses doing better off being headquartered overseas. Not surprisingly, the budget also requests even more ‘spend first, plan later’ funding for the IRS for enforcement and compliance operations, which will further squeeze hardworking Americans while doing nothing to make the IRS more service-oriented and taxpayer-focused. In his State of the Union address, President Biden repeatedly said, ‘let’s finish the job.’ This budget shows hardworking taxpayers exactly what they can expect.”

Main Street Job Creators Hit with $1.8 Trillion in New Taxes

The Highest Personal Income Tax Rate Since 1986

An Expanded Death Tax Will Break Up Family-Owned Businesses

A Business Tax Regime that Gives China the Upper Hand

A Supersized IRS to Help Collect

A Continued War on American Energy

A Tax on Savings and Investment

