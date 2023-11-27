5 Most Profitable Solana NFT Projects in 2022 That You Don't Want … – BSC NEWS

As Solana attempts to capture the Ethereum market, we explore the five most successful NFT collections on Solana in 2022.

As Solana has grown in popularity, a part of the Ethereum network's activity has migrated to this blockchain with lower gas fees. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are one of the key growth areas of this emerging network.

Further, with its improved scalability , Solana is attracting more creators to mint their NFTs on the blockchain, and judging from trends, it also attracts participants with less capital.

In this week's BSC News NFT round-up, we look at some of the notable NFT collections that have made a lot of impact on Solana. Let’s dive into it:

DeGods is currently the largest NFT project on the Solana blockchain. The platform is innovative, community-oriented, continually gives back to its holders, has celebrities like IceCube involved, and so much more. As a result of all of these qualities, DeGods has become the success story it is today.

In August, DeGods reached a floor price of 300 SOL (roughly $9,570). The total volume of DeGods shows 1.31 M SOL ($41 million) with a floor price of 289 SOL ($9,112).

The y00ts mints toob collection was created by the founders of the hyper-successful DeGods NFT project. As a result, it was one of the most hyped collections at its release and had 15,000 NFTs in circulation. The mint price of a y00ts was 375 DUST, a little over $1,000.

Y00ts’ floor price spiked to 144 SOL (about $4,467) on Sept. 7. At the moment, the total volume of y00ts NFT shows 564K SOL ($1.76 million), with a floor price of 103.33 SOL ($3,205).

“We are going to be okay” is the tagline for Okay Bears , a collection of 10,000 pieces of clean NFT. One thing that makes Okay Bears stand out is their blueprint . Each part of the blueprint has its utility. There are seven different sections: a park, a workshop, a gallery, a boutique, a studio, a platform, and a bear market.

Okay Bears floor price shot up to 215 SOL (about $12,280) on May 18. The total volume of Okay Bears NFT is 564K SOL ($66 million) with a floor price of 48 SOL ($1,489).

There are 5000 unique, randomly generated SolanaMonkeys stored on the blockchain as part of Solana Monkey Business (SMB). With their accessibility-oriented design, the monkeys aim to build a large community around the Solana blockchain supported by owner-exclusive advantages, a community wallet, and a future voting system.

SMBs' floor price jumped to 288 SOL (about $36,535) on May 18. The total volume of SMB NFT currently stands at 1.18 million SOL ($37.7 million), with a floor price of 199 SOL ($6,362).

There are 1,111 Dragon NFTs in Boryoku Dragonz on Solana, each earning passive income for its holders in the form of the BOKU cryptocurrency. Unlike most NFT collections, this project offers unique features to holders, such as daily token airdrops, breeding games, and token-burning mechanics.

Each Boryoku Dragonz NFT holder receives 7 BOKU tokens daily. With one Boryoku Dragonz NFT, you could earn $138.32 per day and over $50,000 yearly if the BOKU token reaches its all-time high price of $19.76.

On Feb. 19, Boryoku Dragonz's floor price jumped to 369.69 SOL (approximately $33,290). Boryoku Dragonz NFT has a total volume of 162.3K SOL ($5.18 million) with a floor price of 68.68 SOL ($1,471).

Most of these collections are relatively young and have a lot of potential if the projects are executed well. The popularity of the Solana blockchain and NFTs continues to grow, and it will be interesting to see how these projects turn out.

The rebranding underscores Lucidao's commitment to bridging real-world assets and blockchain technology.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform Lucidao has recently unveiled its new look alongside a redefined mission. With the launch of a revamped website, Lucidao is taking a significant step towards the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs), strategically positioning itself as a leading force in the intersection of blockchain technology and Real-World Assets.

The core of Lucidao's transformation lies in a strategic shift – a commitment to making the tokenization of RWAs its primary mission. This goes beyond a mere rebrand; it signifies a pivotal moment for the platform, where every innovation and product creation revolves around the tokenization and digitization of real-world assets.

At the forefront of Lucidao's success is Altr, a decentralized application (dApp) that set the stage for bringing physical luxury collectibles onto the blockchain. This initiative, born out of Lucidao's governance process, showcases the vast possibilities within Lucidao's expansive vision for RWAs.

Empowerment is a cornerstone of Lucidao's approach to asset tokenization and digitization. Lucidao token ($LCD) holders aren't just passive investors; they are active contributors shaping the platform's trajectory. This unique governance model transforms each $LCD holder into an engaged participant, with the ability to propose, debate, and enact initiatives, fostering an agile and adaptive environment.

The $LCD token plays a central role in Lucidao's ecosystem, serving as a versatile utility token integral to governance, transaction fees, and participation in Quickswap's liquidity pool farming. Recognizing the importance of community involvement, Lucidao is set to introduce a Fiat onramp on its new website, making it easier for individuals to directly acquire $LCD tokens.

Lucidao's vision extends far beyond luxury collectibles. While Altr showcased the platform's capabilities, Lucidao aims to be an ecosystem that embraces a wide array of real-world assets on the blockchain. The advantages are manifold, ranging from increased liquidity and fractional ownership to the transparency and immutability inherent in blockchain technology. The new website acts as a comprehensive guide to these transformative initiatives, illustrating Lucidao's commitment to unparalleled innovation and inclusivity.

Lucidao's bold rebrand marks a transformative chapter in the platform’s journey as it establishes itself as a pioneer in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs). The unveiling of a revamped website symbolizes a strategic commitment, not just to aesthetics, but to a profound shift where every facet of innovation orbits around the digitization of tangible assets. Through empowerment and community involvement, Lucidao propels itself as a catalyst for innovation and inclusivity, setting the stage for an innovative approach to asset management in both digital and physical realms.

Lucidao is a DAO with a primary focus on the tokenization and digitization of Real-World Assets (RWAs). Originating as an independent entity, Lucidao has given life to projects like Altr through its decentralized governance model. Using the $LCD utility token for all ecosystem interactions, Lucidao is paving the way for a transformative approach to managing assets in both the digital and physical realms, providing not just access but empowerment to community members.

For more information, visit Lucidao's official linktree.

Disclaimer: This is a paid press release, BSC.News does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. The project team has purchased this advertisement article as part of a "Done For You" package, priced at $2999. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. BSC.News is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.

