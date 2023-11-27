Buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ today and get a free Type Cover – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals around for anyone seeking something stylish yet practical too. Today, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $700 instead of $930 so you’re saving $230 off the regular price. Even better, it comes with a black Type Cover so you’re saving further there. If you’re in the market for a flexible laptop, this could be the one for you. Let’s take a deeper look at what you need to know about it.



Microsoft doesn’t feature among the best laptop brands but that makes some sense for a company that only makes a handful of different devices. With the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, you get its iconic 2-in-1 design which means it can work just as well as a laptop as it can in tablet mode. It can also be docked as a workstation with the power to utilize multiple 4K external displays.

The system is powered by an Intel 11th-generation Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory so it’s not the fastest and won’t challenge the best laptops. However, it’s certainly flexible. Its 12.3-inch PixelSense display looks gorgeous with a 2736 x 1824 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio so you gain 18% more vertical screen real estate than the average laptop. It’s also a touchscreen that’s useful for tablet mode and mostly anything else too. A versatile kickstand means you can adjust it nearly 180 degrees too. For video calls, there’s a front-facing 5MP 1080p HD camera or an 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus, along with dual far-field Studio Mics.

On a practical level, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ weighs just 1.7 pounds and has up to 15 hours of battery life so it’s perfect for taking to class or on your commute. Before you buy it, check out the differences between the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ so you know why it’s worth going for the plus variant.

However you plan on using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, right now is the ideal time to buy. Normally priced at $930, it’s down to $700 for a limited time only at Best Buy, and it comes with a stylish black Type Cover. Hit the buy button now if it feels like the laptop to suit your needs.



One of the most important components to consider when building a new computer or upgrading your current one is RAM, especially if you want to play the best PC games, edit video, or even try offline LLM manipulation. Everything eats up a lot of RAM these days — Windows 11 on its own takes up about 4GB of RAM, which effectively halves the capabilities of the fairly standard 8GB of RAM. If you want an upgrade to 16GB, 32GB or even more, today is the perfect time for it because there are plenty of RAM Cyber Monday deals. You should also take a look at CPU Cyber Monday deals, GPU Cyber Monday deals and AIO Cooler Cyber Monday deals for more discounts if you’re building a PC.

Best DDR4 RAM Cyber Monday deals

While DDR4 RAM is the older generation now, it’s still one of the most widely supported types of RAM, and you’ll often find better and more varied deals for these. There’s also the fact that most CPUs and motherboards support having several RAM sticks, so you can buy several smaller and cheaper sticks rather than a few larger ones.

If you’re building a PC from scratch, then you’re probably used to Frankensteining components together. One tricky part to pick can be the graphics card. In part this is because they’re so expensive, which is why we recommend shopping for them while today’s Black Friday deals are ongoing. One thing to remember, though, is that these parts are almost continuously going out of stock, so deals like these — though designated as Black Friday deals — may not last the entire day. So, be sure to check out the prices now, not after dinner.

Best AMD graphics card Black Friday deals

While AMD doesn’t have access to DLSS technology, and its ray tracing is not as good as Nvidia’s, they generally have better raw performance, which is great if you’re not interested in things like upscaling. AMD GPU prices are also generally cheaper for the same processing power, so if you’re trying to save a bit of cash, going the AMD route is a good idea.

It’s so easy to get distracted by flashy specs: how much RAM your new computer will have, or what version of RTX will power your gaming sessions. It can make you forget some pretty important stuff. For example, the cooling! But don’t worry too much, as right now there is a big Black Friday sale on cooling products, with the NZXT Kraken line and Corsair products really bringing in the good deals. We’re finding things that not only cool your system down, but also look cool while doing it, so you can be just as excited about what you’re getting as you would with any other computer part. And speaking of other computer parts, be sure to check out these RAM Black Friday deals, GPU Black Friday deals and CPU Black Friday deals to help you finish piecing your new computer together!

Best AIO Cooler Black Friday Deal

It can be hard to pick the best AIO cooler deal, mostly because people have different needs regarding what their cases can fit, but we believe the Corsair iCUE H115i ELITE probably fits the most use cases. It has a 280mm radiator and two 140mm fans, so it should fit most towers while also providing an absolute ton of cooling. It’s also targeted to the higher-end CPU spectrum, so mid-to-high-end CPUs that are going to be used heavily will be the ones that get the most out of this. From $200, it’s down to an even more affordable $160 after a $40 discount from Best Buy.

