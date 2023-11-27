Sam Altman is plowing ahead with nuclear fusion and his eye-scanning crypto venture—and, oh yeah, OpenAI – Yahoo Finance

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman helped bring ChatGPT to the world, which sparked the current A.I. race involving Microsoft, Google, and others.

More from Fortune: 5 side hustles where you may earn over $20,000 per year—all while working from home Looking to make extra cash? This CD has a 5.15% APY right now Buying a house? Here's how much to save This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $600,000 home

But he’s busy with other ventures that could be no less disruptive—and are linked in some ways. This week, Microsoft announced a purchasing agreement with Helion Energy, a nuclear fusion startup primarily backed by Altman. And Worldcoin, a crypto startup involving eye scans cofounded by Altman in 2019, is close to securing hefty new investments, according to Financial Times reporting on Sunday.

Before becoming OpenAI’s leader, Altman served as president of the startup accelerator Y Combinator, so it’s not entirely surprising that he’s involved in more than one venture. But the sheer ambition of the projects, both on their own and collectively, merits attention.

Microsoft announced a deal on Wednesday in which Helion will supply it with electricity from nuclear fusion by 2028. That's bold considering nobody is yet producing electricity from fusion, and many experts believe it's decades away.

During a Stripe conference interview last week, Altman said the audience "should be excited" about the startup's developments and drew a connection between Helion and artificial intelligence.

“If you really want to make the biggest, most capable super intelligent system you can, you need high amounts of energy,” he explained. “And if you have an A.I. that can help you move faster and do better material science, you can probably get to fusion a little bit faster too.”

He acknowledged the challenging economics of nuclear fusion, but added, “I think we will probably figure it out.”

He added, “And probably we will get to a world where in addition to the cost of intelligence falling dramatically, the cost of energy falls dramatically, too. And if both of those things happen at the same time—I would argue that they are currently the two most important inputs in the whole economy—we get to a super different place."

Worldcoin—still in beta but aiming to launch in the first half of this year—is equally ambitious, as Fortune reported in March. If A.I. takes away our jobs and governments decide that a universal basic income is needed, Worldcoin wants to be the distribution mechanism for those payments. If all goes to plan, it’ll be bigger than Bitcoin and approved by regulators across the globe.

That might be a long way off if it ever occurs, but in the meantime the startup might have found quicker path to monetization with World ID, a kind of badge you receive after being verified by Worldcoin—and a handy way to prove that you’re a human rather than an A.I. bot when logging into online platforms. The idea is your World ID would join or replace your user names and passwords.

The only way to really prove a human is a human, the Worldcoin team decided, was via an iris scan. That led to a small orb-shaped device you look into that converts a biometric scanning code into “proof of personhood.”

When you’re scanned, verified, and onboarded to Worldcoin, you’re given 25 proprietary crypto tokens, also called Worldcoins. Well over a million people have already participated, though of course the company aims to have tens and then hundreds of millions joining after beta. Naturally such plans have raised a range of privacy concerns, but according to the FT, the firm is now in advanced talks to raise about $100 million.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

5 side hustles where you may earn over $20,000 per year—all while working from home

Looking to make extra cash? This CD has a 5.15% APY right now

Buying a house? Here's how much to save

This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $600,000 home

Bill Gates, the seventh richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $464.5 million he earns annually from his portfolio. Gates’s investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust's most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is generate

He sticks to these four indicators regardless of his strategy. His versatile approach has allowed him to remain profitable in different markets.

(Bloomberg) — Reeling from a bear market last year, beaten-up investors decided to send more than $60 billion to exchange-traded funds focusing on dividends.Most Read from BloombergRussia Downs Drones Over Moscow in Ukrainian Retaliatory StrikeBillions Wiped Out as Stock-Safety Trade on Wall Street MisfiresMusk, Netanyahu Visit Massacre Site Amid Antisemitism FurorTreasuries Extend Blockbuster Rally on Fed Wagers: Markets WrapSodium in Batteries: Shift May Herald Another ShakeupEleven months la

Shares of Pfizer Inc. are hovering around $30 as investors adjust to the company's pursuit of a candidate for a weight loss pill, marking its entry into the competitive obesity drug market. The Street responded critically. JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts called the news a setback for the company. Lotiglipron — the disregarded candidate — was expected to be the stronger contender. Meanwhile, SVB Securities labeled the decision "incrementally negative," according to Yahoo! Finance. Still, Pfizer is p

Toyota's chairman, who's long resisted EV hype despite pressure, is feeling vindicated, with hybrid sales surging this year.

When most people think of Jeff Bezos, they think of Amazon.com Inc. and its origin story: starting in a garage with a loan from his parents. But there’s another, lesser-known part of Bezos’s journey. Before Amazon took off, Bezos made a smart investment that could have made him a billionaire outside of Amazon. In 1998, four years after launching Amazon, Bezos invested in a small search engine startup operating out of a garage in Menlo Park, California. This startup, nurtured by the genius of Lar

Cyber Monday is delivering a deal for CD shoppers, with a freshly unveiled 6% offer you can only snatch up today. It's available to anyone nationwide for a 12-month term.

Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan shelled out $40,000 to sit at Xi Jinping’s table for the Chinese leader’s recent dinner in San Francisco with the heads of American businesses. Tan had a lot more at stake—a $69 billion deal he was waiting on China to approve. For months, Chinese regulators wouldn’t clear the U.S. chipmaker’s bid to buy enterprise software developer VMware, leading Broadcom to put off its date for completion of the deal—first announced in May 2022—three times.

The $7.6 trillion that is coming due in the coming year represents 31% of the outstanding total, according to Apollo's chief economist.

Rates on 30-year mortgages fell another few points Wednesday, dropping the average to within a few points of its two-month low. Rates on most loan types dipped or were flat.

I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Advisors looking at new weight-loss drugs as an investment opportunity should pay attention to a new study based on real-world health records. It finds that patents on Eli Lilly’s drug lose more weight than those on Novo’s Wegovy. The paper by health data company Truveta was posted as a preprint shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday, and has not yet been peer reviewed.

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday handed 3M, Corteva Inc subsidiary E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co and other manufacturers of toxic so-called "forever chemicals" a big win in their fight against legal liability for the substances, rejecting a lower court's ruling that would have allowed about 11.8 million Ohio residents to sue the companies as a group. The Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower court's approval of the massive class action, which included virtually every resident of Ohio and put considerable legal pressure on the chemical manufacturers to settle the plaintiffs' claims. The court found lead plaintiff Kevin Hardwick filed too broad a complaint against the manufacturers, and had not shown per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, found in his body could be traced directly to the defendants such as units of 3M, DuPont and others.

Amazon shares rose after announcing an expanded partnership with Salesforce and a report Amazon surpassed FedEx and UPS to become the biggest U.S. package delivery firm.

The Kraft Heinz board of directors has approved up to $3 billion in a share repurchase program, the maker of ketchup and mac and cheese announced Monday.

Gold is showing additional proof of a rally toward all-time highs, one strategist says.

(Bloomberg) — President-elect Javier Milei plans to call congress into an extraordinary session and send a large package of reforms to stabilize Argentina’s economy on Dec. 11, the day after his inauguration.Most Read from BloombergBillions Wiped Out as Stock-Safety Trade on Wall Street MisfiresRussia Downs Drones Over Moscow in Ukrainian Retaliatory StrikeTreasuries Extend Blockbuster Rally on Fed Wagers: Markets WrapMusk, Netanyahu Visit Massacre Site Amid Antisemitism FurorIsrael, Hamas Exte

FUTU vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

"Rising 40-week and 200-week moving averages underpin this bullish longer-term technical setup," Bank of America's Stephen Suttmeier said.

Spencer Rascoff, the renowned co-founder and former CEO of Zillow, and the entrepreneurial force behind Pacaso, has surprisingly limited involvement with investing in real estate. Despite his pivotal role in revolutionizing the online real estate space, Rascoff's personal investment in the sector is notably minimal. During a recent fireside chat, Ryan Frazier, Co-Founder and CEO of Arrived, inquired about Rascoff's foray into real estate investments. Rascoff’s response was candid: apart from own

source