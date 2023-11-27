The best Cyber Monday TV deals for sports fans: Walmart, Amazon … – CBS Sports

Play Now

If you’ve been in the market for a new TV, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to go for it. Manufacturers are making space for next year’s releases by clearing out this year’s stock, and retailers are offering unprecedented discounts for the holiday shopping season. So, even though Black Friday technically ended last week, serious Cyber Monday deals on the best TVs for watching sports are pouring in, giving you even more chances to save.

We’ve already found deep discounts on smartwatches, treadmills, and even our favorite shoes from Nike and Hoka. But now we’re seeing 4K TVs (and even 8K TVs) drop to some of their lowest prices all year.

To help you save on a new television, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals so far on our favorite brands. Walmart, Amazon and other retailers are all slashing TV prices up to 55% off. You can get your hands on a discounted 4K TV today that will let you enjoy the game in ultra-high definition.

Here are some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals we’ve found so far.

Here are the best Cyber Monday TV deals that you can shop today. But don’t delay — these deals won’t last long.

This sale on CBS Sports readers’ favorite TV is probably the best of the Cyber Monday Walmart deals we’ve seen so far.

The Frame is a brilliant high-resolution television and work of art all in one. When you’re not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

The Frame features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, the Frame offers Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

Prices start at $798 for the 43-inch size (reduced from $1,000). But the larger sizes are also on sale.

This 65-inch LG B3 series OLED TV features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn themselves on and off to create the deepest blacks and the perfect contrast for a crisp, detailed image that’s so real, it feels surreal. An AI processor automatically improves the picture and sound based on what you’re watching, so even if the source quality is bad, you’ll still get a great 4K picture.

One of the best OLED TVs on the market, you can find it on LG’s website right now for just $1,300 (reduced from $2,400).

Samsung is one of our favorite brands for sports TV, but we have to admit the price tags on its TVs can be a little scary. Normally selling for $900, Walmart is offering this 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV for just $398.

The smart TV features 4K UHD resolution and high-dynamic range technology to deliver a full spectrum of vivid color and lag-free movement. Just what you need for your own frame-by-frame review of any important plays this football season.

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don’t miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you’re in the other room.

Regularly priced at $450, you can get the 4.5-star rated 50-inch 4K UHD TV on Amazon for just $290 right now.

The Neo QLED 4K TV features the latest and greatest Samsung technology. Quantum LEDs deliver bright, brilliant color while the HDR10+ mapping tech adds contrast, shading and scene-by-scene tone adjustments for a realistic picture.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you’ll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 4K TV no matter what time of day or where you’ve placed it. The 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is selling for just $1,000 (reduced from $1,400). You can also save on other sizes. The screen comes in sizes ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch TVs, all of which are also on sale.

This Sony Bravia 4K TV features full array LED to deliver rich blacks and crisp contrast. Combine that with blur-free picture and you’ll be able to catch every movement in every play with precision. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and even Neflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode so you can get a cinematic viewing experience from the comfort of home.

This major Cyber Monday deal at Walmart has slashed the price on the top-of-the-line TV to just $898 (reduced from $1,498).

With 4K ultra high definition, and a 60 hertz refresh rate, the Onn TV offers a surprisingly crisp, surprisingly smooth image for a TV at this price point. The Smart TV comes with Roku so you’ll be able to get all your favorite streaming apps for watching sports. And with the price dropping to $148 at Walmart, this is a Cyber Monday TV deal that’s too good to pass up.

This LG 4K TV is one of the best options at this price point. It boasts an AI-powered processor that automatically enhances both picture and sound–including transforming any regular content into the sharper, more detailed 4K quality you want in your TV. That AI can even automatically adjust the screen brightness according to changing light levels in the room so you’re always getting the optimal brightness level.

Regularly priced at $600 for a 65″ size, all of that can be yours for just $398 during Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale.

The 98-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C TV delivers a larger-than-life picture powered by Samsung’s state-of-the-art AI processing. So when Sunday night rolls around, put the game on and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory. The game is made even better by the built-in surround sound speakers that use object tracking to automatically adjust the channel audio to match the action on screen.

With a TV this powerful, it will look and sound like you’re right there on the 50-yard line.

Get it on sale at Samsung’s Cyber Week sale for just $5,000 right now (reduced from $8,000).

