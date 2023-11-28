MCU & Star Wars Disney+ Series to Receive 4K SteelBook Releases – ComingSoon.net

By Spencer Legacy

Disney has revealed that three of Disney+‘s most popular Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars series will be getting physical releases as 4K SteelBooks.

The company revealed that Loki Season 1, WandaVision, and the first two seasons of The Mandalorian will all be released as 4K SteelBooks. Pre-orders for all four titles begin on Monday, August 28., and their release dates are as follows:

Each release features new box art by artist Attila Szarka as well as collectible concept art cards. You can take a look at the four SteelBooks below:

Worth noting is that the Loki Season 1 SteelBook releases just before Loki Season 2’s October 6 release date. The second season of the popular series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson.

“Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose,” reads the new season’s synopsis.

