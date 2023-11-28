UConn+ Now Available on AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and Roku … – University of Connecticut

Our websites may use cookies to personalize and enhance your experience. By continuing without changing your cookie settings, you agree to this collection. For more information, please see our University Websites Privacy Notice.

‘Over-the-Top’ Applications Bring UConn+ Content to Streaming Television Viewers

UConn+, the University of Connecticut’s new sports-centric on-demand and live-streaming video platform, is now available on television via major video streaming services.

This week, a new UConn+ “over-the-top” (OTT) app was made available to users of AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, and Roku, which serve more than 90 percent of the streaming video marketplace. The platform had already been available via web browsers at uconnplus.tv since January. Users of these services should go to their respective app stores and search for UConn to download the UConn+ app.

The university’s partner in this endeavor, SIDEARM Sports, also is developing a mobile-friendly app and exploring other platforms through which to deliver UConn+ content.

UConn+ is a first-of-its-kind endeavor in college athletics to combine live and original content, and development of the new technology to run it has continued since the platform concept was first announced last November. It surfaces original and exclusive content to fans such as features, live events, profiles, coaches’ shows, highlights and other on-demand content. UConn+ currently is the exclusive outlet for live streaming of all home UConn baseball and softball home games.



