Latest NASA Aircraft News – NASA

NASA maintains a fleet of aircraft that enable the agency to conduct its aeronautical research, study our planet, train its astronauts, and otherwise operate its many air and space programs. This page will be a constantly growing and evolving home for information about NASA aircraft past and present.

Since the X-1 broke the sound barrier in 1947, X-plane research has resulted in some of the most important and historic developments in flight. That tradition continues today with NASA's current stable of X-planes, each uniquely designed and capable of providing research to help transform specific areas of aviation for the 21st century.

To be built in partnership with Boeing, the X-66A will serve as NASA's Sustainable Flight Demonstrator. The goal is to showcase a new aircraft configuration that will help the aviation community achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Built under contract by Lockheed Martin, the X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA's Quesst mission to collect data that could make commercial supersonic flight over land possible, dramatically reducing air travel time in the United States or anywhere in the world

Built by modifying an Italian Tecnam P2006T to be powered by an electric propulsion system, since 2016 the X-57 project has shared lessons learned about battery technology, electromagnetic interference, motor controller design, and so much more.

Aerodynamics Research Test Bed

Maxwell all-electric experimental aircraft

Airborne Science Laboratory

High-Altitude Science Aircraft

Aeronautics Research Test Bed

Unmanned Aerial System

The Houston-based space center plays host to a number of NASA aircraft that are used for astronaut training and flight proficiency, transport of oversized cargo, and hosting airborne science investigations of planet Earth.

