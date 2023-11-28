Walmart Black Friday deal: Get a 55-inch Roku 4K TV today for only … – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Jason R. Rich

November 22, 2023

Walmart has just slashed the price of this 2023 version of the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series smart TV — one that’s powered by the easy-to-use RokuTV OS. For a limited time (and while supplies last), you can snag this popular TV for just $188. We also found a deal on the larger 65-inch TCL Roku TV — it’s $228 for Black Friday.

A 55-inch smart TV is the ideal screen size for smaller living spaces, a guest bedroom, a home office, or a child’s bedroom. This is a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixel) resolution LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Because the TV operates using the RokuTV OS, it’s ready to stream content from all of the popular streaming services you subscribe to. Plus you get free and unlimited access to the Roku Channel, which offers on-demand TV shows and movies. The TV comes with a handheld remote, but the Roku mobile app can also transform your smartphone into a voice remote for the TV.

This TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series TV offers four HDMI ports, which makes it easy to connect a soundbar, game consoles, cable TV box or another compatible device. The TV also supports Wi-Fi 5 for wireless connectivity and streaming. For enhanced picture quality, the TV supports HLG and HDR10. At just $188, this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen — an incredible catch for a 55-inch smart TV from a well-known brand.

If you have a larger space (or just want a larger TV), consider upgrading to the 65-inch size TCL Roku smart TV. It’s also on sale at Walmart for Black Friday. Get one for just $228 while supplies last.

To complement the detailed picture on this TV, we recommend connecting the Roku Streambar (which is also on sale at Walmart for just $99, which is $30 off). The Streambar will dramatically enhance the sound quality of whatever you’re watching.

And for even better sound, check out the Roku Streambar Pro, which offers even more sound-related features that’ll nicely complement the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series TV or whichever TV you connect it to.

