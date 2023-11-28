Is ChatGPT free and open source? We have some alternatives you … – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

AI chatbots have become an invaluable tool for many of us but not everyone’s comfortable using them just yet. Between the fact that ChatGPT saves your data and that you need an internet connection to use it, many don’t feel comfortable using it. These problems could be overcome if ChatGPT was open source, as it would allow anyone to run it on their own hardware. That’s already possible with some competitors, which we’ll talk about later. But let’s start with ChatGPT — is it free in the same sense as Android and Linux?

No, ChatGPT is not open source software. Moreover, it’s only offered free of cost to end users. If you’re looking to add ChatGPT functionality to your own website or app, you’ll have to pay for each response. ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI, was founded as a non-profit organization. However, the company’s goals have since changed over the years and it now aims to turn profitable.

OpenAI has a unique advantage at the moment, which means it benefits from keeping ChatGPT closed source. It’s widely believed that the company’s latest GPT-4 language model surpasses the competition. That includes the PaLM 2 model used in Google’s Bard chatbot.

Even if it were open source, though, running a local version of ChatGPT on your own computer would be extremely difficult if not impossible. This is because the technology requires vast amounts of computing power, especially when we’re talking about more complex models like OpenAI’s GPT family.

Meta’s LLaMA is one of the most popular open-source large language models available today. LLaMA stands for Large Language Model Meta AI, so it’s named after Facebook’s parent company. However, it’s worth noting that LLaMA isn’t exactly an open source ChatGPT alternative for the average user. Meta hasn’t released a product based on LLaMA yet, only the underlying code. But as I’ll show you in a later section, the open source community has come up with ways to interact with LLaMA on even typical home computers.

Meta may not have the best reputation in the social media place, but the company has made significant open-source contributions over the years. For example, the popular machine learning framework PyTorch was originally developed by Meta’s AI division. Likewise, many developers use Meta’s open-source React JavaScript library to quickly build UI elements for their websites. And now, Meta has become the first major company to release an open-source language model.

According to Meta, smaller versions of its LLaMA language model can keep up with OpenAI’s GPT-3. For context, ChatGPT uses a more advanced version of GPT-3, often referred to as GPT-3.5. And if you fork over $20 per month for a ChatGPT Plus subscription, you also get access to the latest GPT-4 model.

All of that is to say Meta’s open-source LLaMA language model cannot exactly keep up with the industry’s best. If you need a chatbot for more complex tasks that need logical reasoning skills, you’ll get better results from ChatGPT and GPT-4.

But if you don’t care about the bleeding edge, there are quite a few open-source language models to choose from. Here are some examples:

Now that you know some of the open-source ChatGPT alternatives out there, you may want to run one of them yourself. There’s good news on that front since the open-source community has developed a number of easy solutions to start chatting with them. Best of all, they also work offline so you don’t need an internet connection.

While you can find individual instructions for every major open-source model, I’d recommend using GPT4All instead. It’s a graphical app that lets you train, fine-tune, and chat with various open-source models, including many based on LLaMA. When I tested it on an M1-powered Macbook Air, GPT4All took just a few seconds to generate responses. On average, it was about as quick as the free version of ChatGPT with a couple of minor slowdowns from time to time. Here’s how you can get started:

If you’re using a slower computer or laptop, it may take a few seconds for responses to appear. But that’s the trade-off you have to accept when using an open source language model on your own machine.

