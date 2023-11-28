Deck the Halls with Millions of Deals During Amazon's Black Friday Event Starting November 17 – Amazon Press Release

SEATTLE—(BUSINESS WIRE) NOVEMBER 5, 2023—Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that its Black Friday event will start Friday, November 17, giving customers more days to shop than last year’s event, and featuring some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, and Ruggable, and up to 50% off IT Cosmetics, up to 42% off BISSELL products, and up to 33% off Le Creuset products. Customers can find something for everyone on their holiday shopping list, including deals on Sony products, Shark hair care products, and Disney toys and apparel, up to 30% off Barbie dolls and playsets, and up to 47% off the National Tree Company Christmas trees and garlands.

Amazon will continue to spread the joy of seasonal savings throughout its Cyber Monday weekend event starting Saturday, November 25, and running through Monday, November 27, with even more festive deals from top brands like Casper, Ninja, CeraVe, and Helly Hansen. With discounts up to 45% off Hey Dude, up to 30% off La Roche-Posay, and up to 30% off OPI nail colors and treatments, customers can continue to save on great gifts throughout the weekend.

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the deal events, so customers should come back often to find new deals to check off their holiday shopping lists. To find the most up-to-date deals during the events, visit amazon.com/blackfriday and amazon.com/cybermonday .

Shop Top Deals During Black Friday Football on Prime Video

The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins during the first ever Black Friday NFL game on November 24 with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST. Viewers will have the chance to shop great deals from brands like TCL and Dyson during the game, which anyone with an Amazon account will be able to stream on Prime Video. To sign up for an Amazon account, visit amazon.com/newuser , and watch the game for free on any device from anywhere.

Find Something for Everyone on Your List

Customers can start their holiday shopping with the Top 100-ish gift picks to find popular and trending products, check out Customers’ Most-Loved gifts for highly-rated gift ideas across toys, home products, and electronics, and scroll Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app and Shop by Interest to see shoppable photos and videos created by influencers, other customers, and brands. Customers can find their favorite deals and gifts from Sarah Jessica Parker and Amazon Influencers Emily Mariko , Aimee Song , and Jackie Aina , and deals from celebrity brand favorites including the Paris Hilton Housewares Collection, Betty Buzz by Blake Lively, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and the Martha Stewart brand.

Amazon also makes it easy for customers to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations. Find personalized deals on products previously purchased with the Buy Again deals feed and on items previously saved to lists, and get deal recommendations based on browsing history with Keep Shopping For .

Customers can also get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within their wish lists, carts, or Saved for Later lists. Customers can keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, ”Alexa, what are my deals?” They can also ask Alexa to remind them of deals once they are live, or ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”

Support Small and Save Big

All season long, customers can discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses—at amazon.com/supportsmall . Customers can also explore unique gift ideas in the Oprah’s Favorite Things Gift Guide at amazon.com/oprah , or the Small Business Gift Guide at amazon.com/smallbusinessgiftguide , which features curated selections including Under $50, Under $25, Toys and Games, and Fashion.

It’s easier than ever to shop the best gifts of the season from small businesses. Customers can shop more deals on small business products than ever before with new deals dropping all the time at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals , including deals from Caraway Home, PuffCuff, Thames & Kosmos science toys, and FaceTory facial sheet masks. Customers can also easily filter their searches and discover products from small businesses in Amazon’s store with the Small Business Search filter , while continuing to look out for the Small Business badge .

‘Tis the Season for Savings

From November 17 through November 27, customers can expect deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. Below is a small sample of deals customers can find throughout the deal events:

Black Friday Deals

Cyber Monday Deals

Unwrap Even More Savings this Holiday Season

Explore the Benefits of Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast, free delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent , then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

Shop with Confidence

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing Amazon stands behind the products sold in our stores. Amazon has zero tolerance for fraud of any kind and invests significant resources to protect its store and customers by educating, innovating, and holding bad actors accountable for deceptive actions such as impersonation scams—where a bad actor pretends to be a trusted company to request sensitive information. If customers have concerns about an item they’ve purchased, we encourage them to contact Customer Service directly so we can investigate and help resolve their issue. We also protect every purchase in our store with our A-to-z Guarantee, if a customer receives a product that is not in the condition expected, Amazon will refund or replace that item. Protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, whether purchased from Amazon or one of our two million independent selling partners. Learn more at amazon.com/help and amazon.com/guarantee.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

source