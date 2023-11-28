Fast movers: Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G and Surface Go 3 4G – Vodafone

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G and Microsoft Surface Go 3 4G are now available to purchase with Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G is available to purchase with 2GB mobile data from £75 a month** (£149 upfront cost). It has an incredible 13in PixelSense™ Flow touchscreen display, front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video and up to 19 hours battery life. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G is available in Platinum and with 128GB of storage.

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 4G is available to purchase with 2GB mobile data from £45 a month** (£99 upfront cost). It has front- and rear-facing 1080p HD cameras, dual studio mics, up to 11 hours battery life and a 10.5in touchscreen PixelSense display™. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 4G is available in Matte Black and with 128GB of storage.

Customers who order either Surface online or over the phone will receive the Microsoft 365 Personal Bundle, which includes a Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal***. Those who purchase either Surface in-store will receive a Type Cover.

The addition of Microsoft Surface expands Vodafone’s connected device portfolio. Vodafone’s selection of plans, ranging from 2GB a month to unlimited data a month, provides peace of mind with a safe and secure connection to Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network. Whether customers need to dial into a meeting in a café, check their emails on the train or work from home, they won’t need to worry about WiFi or a personal hotspot connection.

24-month plans:



Find out more about connected laptops at Vodafone.

Notes to editors

*Reliable, award-winning network: The UK relies on Vodafone as a network provider as it: i) powers critical national infrastructure and 77% of emergency services, ii) has coverage in 99% of UK homes, iii) covers 96% of the UK and iv) has won numerous awards. See full details and awards on our Network page.

**Monthly price shown, plus any out-of-bundle costs, will increase each April by the CPI rate published in Jan of that year + 3.9%. This will not affect Device Plan payments.

Unlimited data: available on Unlimited Lite Plan (max download/upload speed of 2Mbps), Unlimited Plan (max download/upload speeds of 10Mbps) & Unlimited Max Plan. Speed may vary by a number of factors.

Pay Monthly Laptops & Tablets Minimum term agreement, credit check and 25GB roaming fair use apply. 5G: subject to coverage and terms apply. Subject to credit check and terms. 18+. Direct debit required. Full terms and conditions and Charges Guide.

***A 12-month subscription for one person that includes powerful productivity and security apps, premium features, extra cloud storage, and advanced security. Subscription automatically renews. Cancel anytime to stop future charges. Availability varies by operating platform and market.

Vodafone Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for consumer credit lending and insurance distribution activity (Financial Services Register No. 712210). Registered in England and Wales. Company No 01471587. Registered Office: Vodafone House, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 2FN.

Vodafone UK is a technology communications company that connects people, businesses and devices to help our customers benefit from digital innovation. Our services span mobile, fixed-line connections, home and office broadband, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

We have a strong track record as a tech pioneer, making the UK’s first mobile phone call, sending the first text message, and making the UK’s first live holographic call using 5G in 2018. We were the first to start carrying live 5G traffic from a site in Salford, Greater Manchester and now have 5G in locations across Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain as well as the UK. Meanwhile, our 4G network coverage currently reaches over 99% of the UK population.

Today, Vodafone serves more than 18 million mobile and fixed-line customers in the UK. Vodafone is the largest provider of full fibre in the UK – our superfast broadband services are now available to nearly 12 million homes across the UK.

Sustainability is also at the heart of what we do: as of 1 July 2021, 100% of the grid electricity we use in the UK is certified to be from renewable sources.

For more information about Vodafone UK, please visit: www.vodafone.co.uk.

