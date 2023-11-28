Elon Musk on Sam Altman and ChatGPT: I am the reason OpenAI exists – Neowin

Elon Musk on Sam Altman and ChatGPT: I am the reason OpenAI...

































































































May 17, 2023 04:36 EDT

Elon Musk, one of the three co-founders of OpenAI, questioned the changing business practices of the company during an interview with David Faber at Tesla’s Giga Texas factory. He said, “I came up with the name” and “I am the reason that OpenAI exists.”. Musk claimed the non-profit startup wouldn’t have come to where it is today without his instrumental role.

Initially committing to invest $1 billion in backing, Musk invested roughly $50 million in the startup. He resigned from the board of OpenAI after a dispute over his attempt to buy out the startup and a conflict of interest. Since then, it switched to a for-profit entity and accepted a $1 billion infusion from Microsoft to accelerate the development of ChatGPT and image generator DALL-E. Musk questions transitioning from a non-profit business to a $30 billion limited-profit company.

I’m still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated ~$100M somehow became a $30B market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?

He was also skeptical about the governance structure, policies and revenue plans of OpenAI after turning into a closed-source entity. The move conflicts with its name, which suggests it’s open-source. In a tweet, he revealed it had access to the Twitter database for training, which he put a stop to. After the launch of ChatGPT, he remarked it was scary good, and it can quickly turn dangerous. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, replied to his tweet, agreeing about the potential cybersecurity risk and being close to getting real AGI within the next decade.

This interview happened on the same day Sam Altman found addressing a US Senate panel on the rise of generative AI and its possible effects on many different industries suggesting AI needs regulation.

Source: CNBC









to read and post a comment.

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

microsoft weekly

edge

geekom a5

edge

windows 11 insider preview

twirl 140

copilot

windows 11 insider preview

windows 11 insider preview promo

windows 11 23h2

win10vswin11

intel 14th gen benchmarks

windows 11 bootable usb

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source