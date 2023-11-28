Verizon Business unveils new Business Unlimited Plans with 5G … – Verizon News

No Updates

New plans provide increased premium data for businesses

BASKING RIDGE, NJ — Bringing together the game changing speeds of the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband1 network with world-class offerings for businesses, today Verizon Business announced its new Business Unlimited Data Device plans2. The new plans power businesses with the faster, reliable and secure network for work in the office or on the go. These plans are in addition to Verizon’s new 5G Business Internet solutions.

The new data device plans come as the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network becomes available to 100 million more people in 1,700-plus cities around the nation this month, offering access to speeds up to 10x faster than 4G LTE3. 5G Ultra Wideband enables transformative speed and reliability to power businesses of any size.

Starting tomorrow, Verizon Business is offering businesses two customized offerings to take advantage of the 5G Ultra Wideband Network as well as an increased premium data allotment and enhanced video streaming capabilities.

Business Unlimited Plus Data Device: For $45 a month, businesses can unlock 60 GB of combined 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, and 4G LTE premium network access. To enable remote work and collaboration these plans include mobile hotspot usage as a part of all data plans and video streams that can reach 4K with 5G Ultra Wideband.

Business Unlimited Pro Data Device: For $75 a month businesses can unlock all the features of Business Unlimited Plus Data Device with 100GB of premium network access.

“The power of our 5G Ultra Wideband network will be transformative for businesses of all sizes and these plans make it as easy as possible to start taking advantage of the network today,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Businesses. “As seven in ten business decision makers believe that 5G will help them overcome the adverse impacts of the pandemic, we are confident that our 5G Ultra Wideband will give them the performance, reliability and security they need.”

These new offerings are for both current and existing business customers on the Business Unlimited plans with a 5G UW enabled device. Businesses utilizing the current plan have the option to remain on their current plan or take advantage of these new offerings. To download details on Business Unlimited plans, click here (PDF).

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband brings power and performance comparable to a broadband internet connection to your pocket. With download speeds up to 10x faster than Verizon 4G LTE speeds1 and massive capacity to support data-heavy actions, 5G Ultra Wideband frees people up to do things on the go that many could only do before when connected to their internet service. To learn more about what 5G Ultra Wideband means to businesses, visit Verizon.com/5G/Business.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2,700+ cities.

2 Business Unlimited Plus & Pro Data Device plans offer unlimited 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide & 5G Ultra Wideband data. After a specific monthly threshold which varies by plan, your data speeds will be reduced. Terms apply.

3 Comparison is to median Verizon 4G LTE speeds

source