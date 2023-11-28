SAVE $80: As of June 11, the Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale for $149.99 at Amazon for Prime Day. That’s a 35% (or $80) discount on its original price of $229.99.
Need a brand new tablet full of great features that won’t break the bank? Well, you’re in luck. As of June 11, the Fire Max 11 tablet is exclusively on sale for $149.99 at Amazon for Prime Day. That’s a 35% (or $80) discount on its original price of $229.99.
There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to Amazon’s newest tablet: It’s the sleekest and largest Fire tablet available, and it packs some impressive specs behind the moderate price tag we’ve all come to expect. Our reviewer, contributor SaVanna Shoemaker, found the tablet to be so good that she named the new Fire Max 11 tablet a Mashable Choice Award winner, giving it a 4.6-star review. And now it’s on sale for the first time for Prime Day.
We also love how light and portable this tablet is: Despite the display size, it’s less than half an inch thick and weighs less than a pound. It has an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 or 128GB of storage space (though only the 64 GB version is on sale). This makes it extremely fast, and it’s WiFi 6 compatible, featuring an 8 MP camera for great vision on calls and Zoom meetings.
The performance is out of this world, too: The 14-hour battery life makes it a winner for summer travel, and the 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) ensures you catch the best picture quality around. All in all, the Fire 11 Max Tablet provides so much goodness at such an affordable price that it’s the best option if you’re in the market for a new one.
Topics Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Fire Max 11 tablet is exclusively on sale for less than $150 … – Mashable
