NFT News | NFTs React to Recent Crypto Sell Off | August Week 4 – Altcoin Buzz

Altcoin Buzz examines the sentimaent of the NFT ecosystem and where it could go next.

In this NFT bi-weekly report, we will cover you with the latest happenings in the market. Let’s jump in.

This week, the NFT market exhibited a consistent and steady performance, witnessing a total trading volume of approximately $48.19 million. This volume indicates a slight reduction compared to the previous week’s activity, suggesting a further downturn in the NFT trading volume. The amount of fresh investments continues to be low, leading to a trading volume spread among various blockchain networks and collections.



Source: THE BLOCK



Source: Dune

This week, the NFT market experienced a tiny rise despite the ongoing volume struggle. The number of holders reached 4,650,518, an increase of 0.29%, and the number of active traders increased by 5.8% to 39,549. Additionally, the number of sellers rose by 9.44%, reaching 23,546. However, there was a slight decrease of 0.39% in the number of buyers, reaching 21,886. These numbers show the active traders took the opportunity to perhaps sell some of their holdings.



Source: Global NFT Market Overview | NFTGo

OpenSea‘s primary key performance indicators have been volatile throughout the week. There was a 3.36 percent drop, with a new total of 10.18k transactional wallets. The number of transactions also dropped by 4.76% to 19k, with transaction volume experiencing a significant 23.01% decrease at $1.69M. The smart contract balance displayed a minor decrease of 1.27% at $60.84k.



Source: OpenSea | DappRadar

When compared to Opensea, the Blur market has displayed a positive trend in all key aspects. The count of active wallets has increased by 6.36%, reaching 2.96k, highlighting increased engagement. The number of transactions also saw a rise of 6.4%, now at 4.79k, indicating heightened market activity. Impressively, transaction volume experienced a substantial upswing of 17.76%, totaling $11.81M, underlining improved liquidity. However, the smart contract balance witnessed a moderate 4.01% increase to $69.9M. These developments underscore the evolving nature of the Blur market, necessitating adaptable strategies to navigate changing dynamics.



Source: Blur | DappRadar

The value of Solana NFTs traded this week was $20.75, down just 0.20% from the previous week. The ongoing upswing is continuing despite this minor setback. Evidence suggests there may be a surge in trade activity during the first week of July.



Source: THE BLOCK

6) Polygon NFTs

OpenSea, a standout performer, maintained its dominance with remarkable strides. On OpenSea, the weekly average price of Polygon NFTs rose by 8.48% to $15.49. This increase indicates a longer-term upward trend in Polygon NFT values, highlighting the interest in NFTs on this network and platform.

OpenSea also witnessed a noteworthy spike in trading activity, further solidifying its position. There were 2.95k sellers and 2.26k purchasers. This uptick in OpenSea’s user base indicates rising popularity among Polygon NFT fans as a trading venue. Positive signs were also seen in the volume of trades, which increased by 19.66% to $156.98k. The increased volume of trades demonstrates OpenSea’s continuing success and presence in the field.



Source: Polygon | DappRadar

⬆️ For more cryptocurrency news, check out the Altcoin Buzz YouTube channel.

⬆️ Check out our most up-to-date research, NFT and Metaverse buy, and how to protect your portfolio in this market by checking out our Altcoin Buzz Access group, which for a limited time, is FREE. Try it today.

Disclaimer

The information discussed by Altcoin Buzz is not financial advice. This is for educational, entertainment, and informational purposes only. Any information or strategies are thoughts and opinions relevant to the accepted levels of risk tolerance of the writer/reviewers and their risk tolerance may be different than yours. We are not responsible for any losses that you may incur as a result of any investments directly or indirectly related to the information provided. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments so please do your due diligence. Copyright Altcoin Buzz Pte Ltd.

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.





Δ

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

source