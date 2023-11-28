Briefing: Microsoft Says Bing Will Keep Serving News Links in Canada – The Information

OpenAI Made an AI Breakthrough Before Altman Firing, Stoking Excitement and ConcernRead now

Microsoft’s Bing search engine will continue to link to local news articles for users in Canada, complying with a new law requiring search engines to pay royalties to publishers every time people click their links in search results, the company told The Information. The decision comes after Google announced it would stop serving news articles from local outlets to Canadian users in response to…

– or –

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

source