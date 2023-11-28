Rockstar Has Ensured GTA 6 Multiplayer Will Be Better Than GTA … – Screen Rant

Rockstar Games has announced that it has hired the creators of the hugely popular FiveM and RedM, which bodes well for the GTA roleplaying community.

Rockstar Games has ensured that Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer will be better than GTA Online with a recent acquisition of a talented modding team. There's no doubt that GTA Online has been a huge success for Rockstar, and its immense profits over the decade are likely what has allowed the company to have so much time to work on the highly anticipated GTA 6. However, despite regular updates, the modding community has been adding its own improvements over the years, particularly with regard to roleplaying within the popular online crime game.

Roleplaying servers have grown to be one of GTA Online's most popular features over the years and have amassed huge audiences of players and viewers on platforms like Twitch. Considering the popularity these roleplaying mods have garnered, it's unsurprising that Rockstar seems keen to explore this aspect further with GTA Online and GTA 6's multiplayer. On August 11, 2023, Rockstar announced that it had acquired Cfx.re, the team that made the hugely popular FiveM and RedM – which stands for Five Mod and Red Mod – for GTA Online and Red Dead Online, respectively.

In Rockstar's official announcement regarding its hiring of Cfx.re, it states that the modder was responsible for the creation of two of the biggest Rockstar dedicated roleplay and creator communities. FiveM has, in many ways, been more popular than the base version of GTA Online, with more features and roleplaying opportunities keeping its player base active over the last decade. With the ability to make constant new content between GTA Online's official events, such as the recent The Contract and The Last Dose stories, many would likely attribute much of the game's consistent popularity to these roleplaying servers, as opposed to the official Rockstar updates.

FiveM allowed people to run their own servers to create completely unique experiences, with modes ranging from roleplay, drifting, racing, deathmatch, or something completely original. Those using the mod can enjoy it as a single-player experience with the original game's AI or as a multiplayer experience with the option to take on others in a PvE open world, much like the open world map of GTA Online. It also allows servers to dynamically use custom cars, maps, weapons, and more from GTA Online to create a fully customizable GTA sandbox to explore.

FiveM used Rockstar's network code with improvements to its sync quality, but while other mods risked accounts getting banned from GTA Online, FiveM managed to navigate this by not interacting with the Rockstar Online Services other than to validate game copies upon its initial launch. As a result, it didn't modify game files, even when downloading server assets, and allowed them the freedom to switch between FiveM and the standard GTA Online without losing progression in either.

Rockstar's publisher, Take-Two Interactive, has a long history of shutting down popular mods. The recent, somewhat controversial Sentient Streets – which used AI-powered Large Language Models to interact and talk with NPCs like real people – was a recent casualty of this, and has been completely pulled from Nexus Mods.

The mod creator Bloc was told to pull down videos from their YouTube page. Take-Two was also responsible for shutting down many of the non-profit fan remakes and enhancement mods of classic Grand Theft Auto titles, such as San Andreas, to make way for Grove Street Games' official GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition release, which received its criticism for its many bugs and graphical flaws upon its launch.

Therefore, it is a surprising move to see Rockstar hiring the creators of some of its biggest roleplaying mod communities instead, and further reiterates just how popular the FiveM and RedM mods were. In November 2022, Rockstar Support announced that it officially supported the existence of roleplaying servers, saying that they are "an extension of community created experiences within Grand Theft Auto that [Rockstar hopes] will continue to thrive."

The Cfx.re hiring announcement further reiterated this, indicating that while it may have acquired the creators of FiveM and RedM, that other created Roleplaying mods would be allowed. This is extremely positive news for GTA Online fans, and the ongoing support for that game, but it also bodes well for how Rockstar plans to handle GTA Online 2 or whatever multiplayer is included with GTA 6.

Although the official GTA Online release included many features such as heists, or the ability to run criminal organizations, the acquisition of Cfx.re and Rockstar's accompanying announcement suggests that the studio is looking to make the next iteration of GTA multiplayer a far larger experience. With an official way to customize the game's open world into a wealth of roleplaying and other experiences, this could also provide the opportunity for those on console to enjoy these modes going forward, where some mods such as FiveM were previously only on the PC version of the game.

Over the years, roleplaying has crept into more of GTA Online's official modes, with a wealth of customization options always being present in the game, including the ability to fully customize vehicles and even sell these builds at in-game car meets. Considering the popularity of these features, it seemed like a natural progression for Rockstar to embrace the roleplaying opportunities within a franchise such as Grand Theft Auto rather than leaving this up to modders to control.

Fans know that GTA 6 will return to Vice City with a more modern setting due to a huge leak that Rockstar confirmed was legitimate in 2022 and that this map would be larger than that of GTA: Vice City and its spin-off GTA: Vice City Stories. Vice City is still one of the smallest locations in the GTA franchise, however, so there has long been speculation that while GTA 6 may not include other locations from the Grand Theft Auto universe such as Liberty City or Los Santos, that GTA Online could.

This would make sense and be a natural way to build upon the pre-existing map for GTA Online while merging it with GTA 6's map. It could give people the full, massive GTA experience that they've been hoping for years, and the inclusion of roleplaying could certainly make for a truly immersive title that could take full advantage of this.

Source: Rockstar Games

