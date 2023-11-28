PlayStation dropping new console in September, says insider – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

Published 12:12 , 20 July 2023 BST



| Last updated 12:12 , 20 July 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: Sony

While nothing has been officially confirmed by Sony, it certainly seems as if a new PlayStation 5 console is set to launch in the imminent future. The rumours have been gaining traction for almost a year now and in the latest development, one insider claims to know when the console is due to be released.

We’ve come to expect mid-generation consoles from Sony. If we look back to the PlayStation 4, we had the PS4 Pro and the PS4 Slim. Well, we’re three years into the PS5’s life cycle so you can understand why so many people are asking the question of: What’s coming next? It was last year when insiders first spoke of a redesigned PS5. Some have referred to it as a PS5 Slim but the main feature appears to be that, if real, it features a detachable disc drive. Currently, Sony produces the digital and standard versions of the PS5 console. With this new design, they’d only need to manufacture one base. Players could then decide if they wanted to purchase the optional disc drive.

One new product we know is coming is Project Q, a new handheld companion device. Take a look below.

This detachable disc drive PS5 remains unconfirmed by Sony so do take this with a pinch of salt. That being said, it’s been mentioned by so many insiders in the last 12 months that it’s becoming increasingly hard not to take notice. The rumours certainly feel convincing. One insider now claims to know when the console will be revealed. XboxEra podcaster Shpeshal_Nick wrote on Twitter, “I had heard a little while back that there would most likely be an August show for PlayStation and the plan was to reveal the Slim there. Maybe they’re going earlier to combat the Xbox/ABK news?”

A report by FandomWire then added that this could lead up to a September release. Again, take all of this with a pinch of salt. Nick isn’t the only person whispering about a new Sony showcase though. The PlayStation Showcase that took place before Summer Game Fest was underwhelming to say the least. While many great games were shown off, most were multi-platform releases. Fans found out very little about Sony’s upcoming first-party release slate beyond Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It’s odd because a PS5 advert released earlier this year seemed to contain Ghost of Tsushima 2 footage and what many people assumed to be footage from a rebooted Uncharted game. Sony is yet to confirm either. There are also building rumours of a remastered The Last of Us Part II release for PS5. If Sony were to hold an August showcase, they’d seemingly have plenty to talk about, that’s for certain.

