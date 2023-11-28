What's on Disney+: Movies and Shows for December 2023 – Variety

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” the screen adaptation of Rick Riordan’s iconic series, hits Disney+ this month with a two-episode premiere. Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” will return to the streamer in December, with new episodes releasing daily following its premiere. The feature-length documentary “Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford” also comes out this month.

Additionally, Disney+ is releasing ample content for the holidays, such as the Season 2 finale of “The Santa Clauses” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.” Continue to catch new episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” on the streamer, including the season finale, along with new “Doctor Who” specials.

Take a look at Disney+'s full December slate below.

December 1

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“The Shepard”

“Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford” (Premiere)

December 2

“Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder” (Premiere)

December 5

“Dancing With the Stars” (New Episode)

“Isabel Preysler, My Christmas”

December 6

“The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day” (Season 2, 1 Episode)

“SuperKitties” (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

“Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas” (Season 2, 1 Episode)

“The Santa Clauses” (Season 2 Finale)

“Soundtrack #2” (Two Episode Premiere)

December 8

“The Mission”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” (Premiere)

December 9

“Doctor Who: The Giggle” (Premiere)

December 11

“Science Fair: The Series” (Season 1)

December 12

“Dancing With the Stars” (Finale)

December 13

“The Curse of Oak Island” (Season 2, 10 Episodes)

“Dance Moms” (Seasons 3-6 and 8)

“Kiff” (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (Season 3, 4 Episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos” (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes” (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

“Soundtrack #2” (Episodes 3 and 4)

December 15

“CMA Country Christmas Special”

December 20

“Hailey’s On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas” (Season 1, 1 Episode)

“Pupstruction” (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

“Soundtrack #2” (Episodes 5 and 6)

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (Season 2)

December 22

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2 Premiere)

December 23

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 2)

December 24

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 3)

December 25

“Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road” (Premiere)

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 4)

December 26

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 4)

December 27

“Me & Winnie the Pooh” (Season 1, 9 Episodes)

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” (Season 1, 11 Episodes)

“Rewind the ’90s” (Season 1, 10 Episodes)

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Episode 3)

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 6)

December 28

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 7)

December 29

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 8)

December 30

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 9)

