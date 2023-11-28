New Coin Bitcoin BSC (BTCBSC) Announces First Exchange Listing … – Finbold – Finance in Bold

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please click here. If you encounter any issues, kindly report them to [email protected]. Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

Bitcoin BSC (BTCBSC) will have its first crypto exchange listing tomorrow, October 4th, on decentralized platform PancakeSwap.

PancakeSwap is the leading decentralized exchange (DEX) of choice for new BNB chain tokens, of which new BEP-20 coin BTCBSC is one of the newest and most viral in recent weeks, even being promoted on Cointelegraph, Yahoo Finance and CryptoSlate.

Bitcoin BSC also sold out its token presale earlier than expected – having begun on September 5th, it hit its hard cap in just three weeks to raise $6.06 million. That could mean some eager buyers missed the presale phase and will now invest in the new coin on PancakeSwap itself.

In addition a large percentage of the Bitcoin BSC supply is locked in staking, which will create scarcity and mitigate selling pressure post-launch.

The incentive to launch a BEP-20 token version of Bitcoin was to add an alternative to Bitcoin staking – which is not possible due to Bitcoin’s proof of work consensus model. Bitcoin BSC can be staked for 75% APY.

Rewards are paid out every 0.25 BSC blocks, which equates to approximately every ten minutes, modelled after the tokenomics of Bitcoin over a decade ago, in 2011. In the same vein, the BTCBSC token price was set at $0.99, as Bitcoin traded for under one dollar that year.

Over 3.5 million BTCBSC presale tokens were staked – buyers had the option to stake if they wished to take advantage of staking – which is 57% of the entire presale fundraising amount.

With its high yield, Bitcoin BSC is aiming to draw in holders and replicate a slice of the early success of Bitcoin.

That has led some bullish analysts to even optimistically dub it ‘the next Bitcoin’ and potentially the best crypto to buy now for high upside potential.

Follow the official Twitter and Telegram handles for up-to-date information and links to the correct trading pairs to buy Bitcoin BSC on PancakeSwap as and when the listing takes place, tomorrow at 09:00 UTC.

Similar to Uniswap, buyers on pancakeswap.finance simply connect a crypto wallet such as a MetaMask or Trust Wallet, and swap cryptocurrency for BTCBSC.

NB – there is a fake token currently on PancakeSwap, named after the project. As anyone can list a token on a DEX platform, the best crypto projects often have imitators. Be careful to use only official links. BTCBSC is not yet tradeable until October 4th.

