Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027311) fixes registry compatibility, gets more Network settings – Neowin

































































































Jun 22, 2023 13:27 EDT



Today, Microsoft has released builds 22621.1906 and Build 22631.1906 (KB5027311) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1906 and Build 22631.1906 (KB5027311) to the Beta Channel.

The new build fixes a compatibility issue related to the registry, gets redesigned Windows Security (Firewall) notification, allows hiding the time and date on System Tray, and more. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1906

[Taskbar & System Tray]

[Lock screen]

[Networking]

[Windows Security]

[Settings]

Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1906 & Build 22631.1906

You can find the official blog post here.









to read and post a comment.

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

microsoft weekly

geekom a5

edge

windows 11 insider preview

twirl 140

windows 11 insider preview promo

windows 11 insider preview promo

copilot

edge

windows 11 23h2

win10vswin11

intel 14th gen benchmarks

windows 11 bootable usb

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source