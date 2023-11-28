Don’t buy an Amazon Echo before reading this – Digital Trends

Prime Day 2023 hasn’t been fully announced just yet but all rumors sound like it’s going to be happening soon. The yearly sales event from Amazon always delivers fantastic discounts and prices on a wide range of goods with there generally being a strong focus on its own range of products like the Amazon Echo. While there are Amazon Echo deals going on right now, it can be hard to know whether you should hold out or buy now. If you’re intrigued about what to do, we’re here to help.

Simply put, now isn’t the time to buy a new Amazon Echo unless you’re in absolutely desperate need to do so. Prime Day almost always falls in June or July with the only exception being due to the global pandemic in 2020. Otherwise, July is the time to watch, as we’re now deep in June with no sign, and Amazon typically announces it least two weeks ahead of time, it not longer. It’s almost certain that we’ll see deep discounts on a range of Amazon Echo goods around then so why not hold off and wait a few weeks to see how you can save.

In the meantime, now is the perfect time to catch up on the history of the Amazon Echo. It truly demonstrates how far the technology has come over the years and how quickly Alexa has become an essential part of so many of our homes.

It’s also worth thinking about which Amazon Echo you should buy. You’ve got a lot of options to choose from. In recent times, we’ve been impressed by the simplicity of the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen) thanks to its compact footprint while still delivering great sound quality. A new temperature sensor is useful too plus the clock displays some key info. Alternatively, we wouldn’t be surprised if there were discounts on the latest Amazon Echo Pop as well — even if it’s a modest saving, it’s still better than nothing. Tiny and sleek yet offering good sound and even working as a bonus Eero extender, it’s a good entry point to the Echo and Alexa ecosystem. There’s always the Amazon Echo Show 5 too with its screen that makes it an ideal addition to your kitchen so you can see recipe instructions or watch shows while you cook.

Whatever tempts you when it comes to all things Amazon Echo, resist the temptation a little longer. It’s pretty unlikely that you absolutely have to buy a new Amazon Echo right this second. Most of us can wait a few things and by doing so, you could save big on the purchase. Prime Day is always the best time to buy new Amazon-owned devices for less. Be patient, wait for Prime Day then enjoy some sweet, sweet price cuts.

Lego is one of the most beloved toys of all time, enjoyed by kids and, increasingly, adults. Sets of Legos combine off-the-rails creativity with an instruction-led activity to allow anyone the capability to build a set with subtle style changes to suit their tastes. Alternatively, if you amass enough Lego blocks, you can make sure about anything. That’s why these Black Friday toy deals that we’re seeing on Legos at Amazon are so exciting. They allow you to get, combine, and refine many sets to your liking. There are 16 sets available for discount in Amazon’s Lego Black Friday sale, if you tap the button below for our curated list. Or, keep reading for some of our favorites.

Our favorite Lego Black Friday deal at Amazon

Black Friday deals at Amazon are a great time to grab luxury smart home items you wouldn’t get during the rest of the year. For instance, take the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock. If you don’t already have an Alexa device, this is a good starting point. Since it’s down to just $35 after a significant 42% discount ($25 off), why not grab it? It’s a good starting point for building a larger smart home system with video doorbells, smart lights and more. Amazon Black Friday deals are already well underway, so grab this one while it’s still available.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

There isn’t anything too fancy about the Amazon Echo Dot line. It has no visual interface, unless you count the digital clock in this model. You do all of your interfacing via voice commands with Alexa. On that front, there really isn’t a limit to what she can do. If you only have the Echo Dot, Alexa will send texts for you, add items to your Amazon list, play music, or look up info like word definitions, the weather or who won last night’s football game.

For most of us, waking up in the morning means having a cup of coffee. Luckily, there are a lot of great coffee makers on sale as part of the Black Friday sale that’s going on right now, and if you want something high-quality yet budget-priced, these Keurig deals are perfect. Both the K-Mini and the K-Compact are small enough to take with you everywhere, so you never have to be without your coffee, and if you don’t travel a lot, then they’re a great option if you don’t have a lot of room in your kitchen.

Keurig K-Mini — $50, was $60

If you want an ultra-portable coffee maker, it’s hard to beat the Keurig K-Mini that is literally just big enough to fit a single cup and thin enough that you could potentially put it in a handbag or backpack. As a single-cup coffee maker, it has a one-cup reservoir that’s up to 12 ounces so you can fill it with the perfect amount. It also has its own cord storage, and it can brew you a cup in just a couple of minutes, so you’re never too far away from your next cup. It also has a 90-minute cutoff safety feature which is both important and greatly appreciated.

