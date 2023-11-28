These 10 stores are having huge Black Friday deals this year: What to expect – syracuse.com

Stock photo of shopping bags. Downloaded from syracuse.com Getty Images account in October 2021.Peter Dazeley | Getty Images
If you’re already eagerly anticipating the holiday season, you might be curious about the date of Black Friday 2023.
Black Friday is conventionally the most significant shopping occasion of the year, surpassing even Prime Day, offering enormous discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, toys, apparel, home goods, and more.
Here’s a comprehensive guide to everything you should be aware of regarding the extensive shopping event of Black Friday 2023.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday 2023 falls on November 24th, following Thanksgiving Day on November 23rd, 2023, as it traditionally does. The good news is that you won’t have to venture out and risk the chaos to score a 65″ flat-screen TV at 50% off. In recent years, and particularly since the pandemic, most retailers have shifted their sales predominantly to online platforms, making it easier for shoppers to access incredible discounts from the comfort of their own homes.
Which stores are having Black Friday deals?
Although it’s still too early for the release of Black Friday 2023 advertisements, Walmart has already embraced the holiday season by unveiling its “2023 Top Toy List.” This list highlights 55 of the year’s most highly-rated toys, with many exclusively available at Walmart and accessible for online purchase at present. We anticipate that other retailers like Amazon and Macy’s will also soon unveil their toy lists for the 2023 holiday season.
Here's when we think the Walmart Black Friday ad will drop in 2023.
Walmart – The Walmart Black Friday advertisement for 2022 became available on November 2, along with the announcement of four sales events taking place in November, featuring early access for Walmart+ members.
Lululemon – While the retailer does have a Black Friday landing page on its website, as of now, it doesn’t provide any details about the sale. In past years, Lululemon has typically initiated its online Black Friday sale on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.
Amazon – Amazon usually offers Black Friday deals consistently throughout the month of November, with the most attractive discounts occurring on the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (scheduled for November 27, 2023).
However, it’s worth noting that Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day in October for 2023, which will feature early holiday deals. During this second Prime Day sale, substantial price reductions are anticipated on a wide range of items, including electronics, fashion, toys, and more.
Target – Target dropped the Black Friday ad recently but there aren’t any clues on what’s going on sale. However, shoppers can sign up for an email and be the first to know the top deals to shop this year.
HOKA – HOKA has a history of hosting a Black Friday sale, and we anticipate significant discounts this year as well.
In previous years, the retailer typically provided discounts of up to 50% on items featured in its sale section, along with the chance to receive a complimentary gift with your purchase, subject to availability. In the previous year, customers were required to spend over $300 online to qualify for a free gift, which included options like a solar light, insulated cup, or waist pack.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big Dyson Black Friday 2023 sale.
Dyson – Historically, Dyson has initiated its Black Friday sale immediately after Thanksgiving, but given the trend of many retailers launching early holiday sales, it wouldn’t be unexpected if they followed the same pattern this year.
The company has already established a dedicated Black Friday 2023 page where you can register to receive notifications about the forthcoming deals as soon as they become available.
Nordstrom – Nordstrom is already building excitement for its much-anticipated Black Friday 2023 sale, scheduled to start on November 24.
The retailer has announced that the sale will include “once-a-year deals” on clothing, footwear, and accessories. In the previous year, they provided discounts of up to 60% on various items during their Black Friday event.
Nordstrom has already established a Black Friday landing page, providing a sneak peek at some of the anticipated deals. While they’ve hinted at significant price reductions on several popular brands, they have not disclosed the exact surprises that will be unveiled during the sale.
Macy’s – Are you eagerly anticipating Macy’s Black Friday? You can be among the first to enjoy these special deals with Black Friday Early Access from November 10th to November 18th. After that, you can return to shop even more Black Friday Specials from November 19th to November 25th. Prepare to indulge in fantastic discounts on the latest women’s fashion, designer handbags, jewelry, and premium beauty brands.
Costco – In 2022, Costco unveiled its Black Friday ad on October 31. We anticipate that Costco will follow a similar timeline and release its Black Friday ad around this date in 2023, or possibly even earlier.
In the previous year, Costco’s Black Friday sale spanned four weeks, with new deals being introduced each week.
Ugg – In 2022, as in prior years, UGG launched the UGG Closet during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The UGG Closet typically remains accessible for six to seven days, featuring significant discounts on popular UGG boots and slippers.
Anticipations suggest that the UGG Closet will become available a few days prior to Black Friday 2023 and continue until the Tuesday following Cyber Monday.
