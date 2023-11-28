‘Gargoyles’ Live-Action Series Reboot in the Works at Disney+ From Gary Dauberman, James Wan’s Atomic Monster – Variety

By Joe Otterson

“Gargoyles” could finally be returning to television, with a live-action reboot series currently in the works at Disney+.

Variety has confirmed that the Disney streaming service is working with writer Gary Dauberman and James Wan‘s Atomic Monster to develop a live-action version of the beloved animated show. Dauberman would serve as writer and executive producer with Wan also executive producing. Disney Branded Television is the studio.

The current logline for the project reads: “Based on the cult classic Disney animated series, Goliath is the last of a heroic race of gargoyle warriors who once lived among mankind. Free from a centuries long curse that turned him into stone, Goliath struggles to solve the mystery of his past while watching over modern-day New York City alongside police detective Elisa Maza.”

“Gargoyles” was originally created by Greg Weisman and hailed from Walt Disney Television Animation. Despite being a Disney series, the show was known for darker thematic material and its sword and sorcery storylines combined with sci-fi and other elements.

In the series, a nocturnal species known as gargoyles are stone during the day but come alive at night. When a clan of gargoyles living in Scotland in the late 10th century are betrayed and cursed by a magic spell, they cannot break from their stone sleep until one thousand years later in modern New York thanks to the intervention of a wealthy industrialist named David Xanatos. They decide to claim New York as their new home and vow to protect it.

The voice cast of the show included Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Ed Asner, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Jeff Bennett, and Bill Fagerbakke. The series aired for three seasons from 1994-1997, though the last season was retitled “Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles.”

While the show has maintained a strong cult following since it aired, it has never been brought back to the screen. There have been various rumors and attempts at a film adaptation over the years but none have ever come to fruition.

Dauberman is best known for his work writing horror features, including the “Annabelle” franchise and “The Nun” films. All were produced by Wan and Atomic Monster. Dauberman also worked on the hit horror films “It” and “It: Chapter Two.” He made his directorial debut with 2019’s “Annabelle Comes Home.” Dauberman and Wan also collaborated on the short-lived “Swamp Thing” TV series for the now defunct streaming service DC Universe. Dauberman co-created the series with Wan and Atomic Monster producing.

Dauberman is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and Felker Toczek.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the development news.

