GTA 6 trailer teaser posted online, immediately blows up – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Published 11:15 , 06 October 2023 BST



| Last updated 11:17 , 06 October 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Well, we’re almost 20% of the way through October and we’re still yet to receive a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal. Fans remain convinced that one is coming though.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen quite so many so-called leakers and insiders crawl out of the woodwork at any one time. We’re hearing vague promises from every direction. This all kicked off when one insider said that a reveal trailer for GTA VI would drop on 26 October. Rockstar Games then added fuel to the fire, posting an image featuring the Vinewood sign with only the ‘V’ and ‘I’ prominently shown. In the days since, quite a number of insiders have popped up with vague promises of ‘soon’. A shot in the dark? Quite possibly, but it’s all we’ve got to go on. Adding to the rumour mill, a prominent YouTuber is the next to claim to have teaser trailer intel.

Take a look at this incredible Vice City remaster mod below, the rumoured setting of GTA VI.

Loading…

Admittedly, Rockstar Games do have a history of revealing games during October – and we know that GTA VI is potentially landing in 2024. With that in mind, it stands to reason that many of these insider claims are clout-chasing guesses. In the latest instance, as reported by Comic Book, Spanish YouTuber El Rubius took to Twitter to write that, “The trailer of GTA VI is closer than you think,” garnering over 70,000 likes.

That’s pretty much what everyone keeps saying. El Rubius does have an impressive 12 million subscribers, but a decent social following doesn’t necessarily mean you have insider intel. El Rubius could have an inside source, but seeing as this tweet is about as vague as every other ‘tease’ we’ve seen lately, I’d take this with a generous pinch of salt. It’s very possible that a trailer could land this month, so I expect we’ll see plenty more of these ‘soon’ promises.

In related news, many GTA VI fans have been analysing footage from last year’s major leak – and it looks like controversial torture missions may be making a return, while a strip club leak has got some fans feeling hot under the collar. Oh my.

Topics: Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, Rockstar Games

source