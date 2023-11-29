Nothing Phone (2) release window confirmed by Carl Pei – Notebookcheck.net

At this point, even Nothing has given up on keeping the Nothing Phone (2)’s specs under wraps. Co-founder Carl Pei effectively confirmed the smartphone would run a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC after a Geekbench listing surfaced. Now, in an interview with Forbes, Carl has revealed another piece of critical information, a tentative launch window.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be announced globally sometime in July 2023. An exact date isn’t specified, but it shouldn’t be long before it shows up on Nothing’s social media channels. Carl also confirmed the smartphone would pack a 4,700 mAh battery, a bit lower than the initially assumed 5,000 mAh. Other (rumoured) specs include a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The Nothing Phone (2) will launch in the United States the same day as it goes live globally, unlike the Nothing Phone (1), which took a while to hit US shores. It aims to disrupt the largely Apple-dominated market with its attractive design, price and high-end specifications. Whether or not people will pick a relatively unknown device from a fledgling company over one from a trillion-dollar industry behemoth remains to be seen.

