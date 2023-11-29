ChatGPT 5 set to launch soon boasting Human-like intelligence – Gizchina.com

Just a few weeks ago, OpenAI announced and launched GPT 4, the latest version of its Large Language Model (LLM). Now, there’s a possibility that the next major iteration, GPT 5, might be released by the end of 2023. This information comes from a BGR report, based on tweets by developer Siqi Chen.

However, OpenAI has not yet talked about GPT 5 in public. As a result, we don’t know what changes and improvements to expect. Chen’s initial tweet suggested that OpenAI expects GPT 5 to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). If this is true, it means that the chatbot would reach human-like understanding and intelligence.



GPT-4 is already a significant improvement over GPT-3.5, the previous model that powered ChatGPT for several months. Notably, GPT-4 can analyze images in addition to text. It can handle more complex tasks and is more creative than its predecessor.

Microsoft has confirmed that its new Bing search engine uses GPT-4 since its preview launch. Given these advancements, it’s reasonable to assume that GPT-5 would represent a big step forward. However, we don’t know how big that step might be.

Chen later clarified his statement on AGI, saying that achieving AGI with GPT-5 is not a consensus belief within OpenAI, but some people there believe it could happen. This is different from saying that “OpenAI expects it to achieve AGI”.

There have been conflicting reports on the subject. TechRadar published an article titled “ChatGPT has passed the Turing test and if you’re freaked out, you’re not alone”. In contrast, Tom’s Guide released an article titled “No, ChatGPT did not pass the Turing test — but here’s when it could”.

As GPT-5 is not officially confirmed by OpenAI, it’s wise to wait before forming expectations. If the next generation of GPT launches by the end of 2023, it will likely be more capable than GPT-4. However, discussions about AI achieving human-level intellect and understanding might have to wait.



Many experts warn about the risks of creating AI that is too intelligent and powerful. This could potentially pose an existential threat to humanity.

To address these concerns, some researchers advocate for more transparent and accountable AI systems. This includes the use of explainable AI, which would allow humans to understand how AI systems make decisions. Additionally, some are calling for increased regulation and oversight of AI development to ensure that it is done ethically and responsibly. By taking these steps, we can help ensure that AI technology continues to advance in a safe and beneficial way.

I’m the ANDROID & CUSTOM ROMs EXPERT of GizChina for the past 5 years. With an unwavering passion for all things tech and a love for exploring the limitless possibilities of Android devices, I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible community.

