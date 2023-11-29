Valorant patch notes – update 6.11 brings in some big Chamber buffs – PCGamesN

Riot’s Valorant patch notes 6.11 buff Chamber, nerf zipline gunfights, and change up the amount of ammo in the Phantom and Vandal, amid other weapon changes.

The newest Valorant patch notes for update 6.11 are here, with Valorant character Chamber seeing some pretty significant buffs, while the FPS game nerfs zipline combat and makes quite a few weapon changes. Strap in, as we’ve got all the Valorant changes from Riot right here.

The biggest changes here come for agents Chamber and Viper. Chamber has been buffed with a fire rate increase, a colossal drop in weapon equip time after a post-teleport lockout, and an increase in their disable range too. Meanwhile, Viper has seen some changes to her fuel regeneration as well.

There are also a handful of weapon updates in Valorant 6.11, too, as both the Shorty and Frenzy have seen some adjustments. Riot says the Shorty is now too reliable and accessible, so the team made it more expensive and reduced reserve ammo. The Frenzy sees shifts in its spread and recoil for being too effective at long ranges for Riot’s tastes. The Phantom and Vandal also have less reserve ammo now – making landing headshots even more important – but Riot will be keeping a close eye on these changes.

If you’ve been finding ascender/zipline combat a touch too effective (we all remember OpTic’s absolutely bizarre ziplane ace at VCT Champions 2022), Riot also has some changes for that to make shooting while zooming more difficult. Weapon spread has increased for most weapons (minus shotguns and snipers) while on ziplines, meaning at shorter ranges combat here is still viable, but “much less often” in medium to long-range engagements.



You’ll find the full patch notes below, courtesy of Riot Games.

Breach

Error Power (also known as Centre Biasing for us) is a tool we utilize to reward accuracy by biasing shots toward the center of the crosshair.

While this system is functioning as intended for stationary firing, it’s been unintentionally aiding firing while on the move. We’ve significantly reduced center biasing in these movement states: shots fired while moving are now almost uniformly random within their spread cone, meaning that fewer of these shots will precisely land on target.

Even so, Run-and-gun (and jump shooting) kills will still happen – and we think these kills are healthy in close-range contexts with the right weapons – but this error power adjustment should help to reduce their frequency a moderate amount, particularly at longer ranges.

