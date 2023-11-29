Global ChatGPT and Generative AI Market Shares/Strategy Report … – GlobeNewswire

July 10, 2023 04:49 ET | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “ChatGPT and Generative AI: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2023 to 2029” report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global AI & ChatGPT and Generative AI blockchain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 93.39% in the forecast period, 2023-2029.

ChatGPT and Generative AIs change how transactions are managed, automating the ordering, shipment, payments, and reordering process. All groups need ChatGPT and Generative AIs to automate the process of buying and selling, billing and collecting money. All groups, firms, leading, large, medium, and small need this study to understand how contracting is changing.

They need to understand ChatGPT and Generative AIs, how ChatGPT and Generative AIs will be used, and how the market will play out. Companies selling goods and services need to start allying with the ChatGPT and Generative AI vendor companies that are offering AI technology.

Everyone will embrace ChatGPT and Generative AIs because they are an intelligent digital upgrade of existing linear processes. ChatGPT and Generative AIs automate processes in new ways. Everyone needs to understand how they do that and what the market opportunity is on an individual basis.

Further automation of digital transactions comes with ChatGPT and Generative AIs – ChatGPT and Generative AIs implement end-to-end management of payments. If-then-else software along with AI that watches for a particular condition implements next-generation payments in the supply chain.

Key Factors Driving This Market:

Strong growth comes from the implementation of AI, and the introduction of more sophisticated automated processing into the financial markets, doubling the impact of PCs and smartphones. Growth of the ChatGPT and Generative AIs market comes with the ubiquitous adoption of AI.

AI brings an intelligent real-time world where queues and paperwork, hassles and drudgery are mostly replaced by an instantaneous provision of goods and services when and where they are needed most. AI brings all digital domains measurable in Yottabyte, ten to the 21st characters.

This market is segmented by:

Key Topics Covered:

1. Chat Market Definition and Market Dynamics

1.1 Business Built on Trust

1.2 Chat GPT Makes Up Legal Citations

1.2.1 ChatGPT Disruptive Technology

1.2.2 Incorporating AI and Chat in Search

1.3 AI and ChatGPT Leverage Digital Inquiries

1.3.1 Generative AI and the Competition

1.4 Using ChatGPT to Improve Data Management

1.5 Blockchain as an Electronic List of Connected Records

1.6 Immutability: Preventing Change to ChatGPT

1.7 Self-Enforcing Contracts

1.8 Signing ChatGPT: Legal Considerations

1.9 Obstacles to ChatGPT

1.10 Security And Privacy

2 ChatGPT Market Shares, Market Forecasts

2.1 ChatGPT Market Driving Forces

2.2 Generative AI and ChatGPT Market Shares

2.2.1 ChatGPT

2.2.2 Amazon Language Model

2.2.3 Google Bard (LaMDA)

2.2.4 DeepMind Sparrow

2.2.5 Microsoft Bing AI

2.2.6 Character AI

2.2.7 Amazon Codewhisperer

2.3 AI and ChatGPT Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Improvements In Payment Systems

3 Generative AI Market Opportunity

3.1 watsonx.ai

3.2 Generative AI Helps Code Faster

3.3 Fast, safe delivery of foundation models at the edge

3.4 Better detection of security threats

3.5 Improving customer service with AI

3.6 One-stop shopping for trustworthy, enterprise-ready data

3.7 A bird’s eye view of IT operations

3.8 Trigger ChatGPT Execution With Chainlink Automation

3.9 Central Bank Monetary Policy

3.10 Digital Money

3.11 US Central Bank Money: Most Trusted

3.12 Cryptocurrency Value Decline

3.13 Token-Based CBDCs

3.14 Sonoco and IBM Applications of ChatGPT

3.15 Everscale Consensus Mechanism

4 ChatGPT Regional Analysis

4.1 Countries Move to Control Blockchain, Reducing Tax Evasion, Money Laundering, and Fraud

4.2 US

4.2.1 US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Executive Order: Research a Matter of Urgency

4.2.2 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Digital Currency Initiative

4.3 China

4.3.1 CBDC for China

4.4 India

4.4.1 IBM Blockchain Platform for Supply Chain Financing and Security in India

4.5 Japan

4.6 UK

4.7 Switzerland

4.8 ChatGPT as a Search Engine

4.9 Chat GPT Makes Up Legal Citations

4.10 AI ChatGPT Software

5 Company Profiles

5.1 AIWORK

5.2 Accenture ChatGPT

5.2.1 Accenture Blockchain Contracts

5.3 Algorand

5.3.1 On-Chain vs. Off-Chain Contracts

5.4 Amazon

5.5 Avalanche

5.6 AWS ChatGPT

5.7 Baidu

5.8 Microsoft/OpenAI/ChatGPT

5.8.1 Microsoft Invests Billions in ChatGPT

5.8.2 Microsoft Trained a Model Called ChatGPT

5.9 Chainlink Labs

5.9.1 Chainlink Industry Standard For Building, Accessing, And Selling Oracle Services Needed To Power Hybrid ChatGPT on any Blockchain

5.9.2 Chainlink Partner: FilSwan

5.10 Alphabet/Google/DeepMind

5.10.1 Google AI Chatbot, Bard

5.10.2 Alphabet Google Consolidates Artificial Intelligence Research Groups

5.10.3 Deepmind

5.10.4 Deepmind Chinchilla

5.11 Gigster

5.12 Goldman Sachs ChatGPT

5.12.1 Goldman Sachs Blockchain Redefines the Way Transactions Occur

5.13 Huawei ChatGPT

5.13.1 Huawei ChatGPT Like AI Systems Vision For 2030 Intelligent World

5.14 Hugging Face

5.15 IBM

5.15.1 watsonx.governance

5.15.2 IBM Hyperledger Blockchain Scalability

5.15.3 IBM ChatGPT Code on a Blockchain

5.15.4 IBM ChatGPT Safeguarding the Efficacy of Medications IBM Supply Chain Transparency

5.15.5 Blockchain for Trade Finance

5.15.6 Blockchain for Food Supply

5.16 L4S/TapestryX Distributed Ledger

5.16.1 L4S Tapestry Distributed Ledger

5.16.2 L4S/TapestryX

5.17 Meta/Facebook Fears AI Tools Spread False, Biased, Or Misleading Information

5.18 Microsoft ChatGPT

5.18.1 Microsoft Implementing Enterprise ChatGPT

5.18.2 Microsoft Azure – The Enabler

5.18.3 Microsoft Enterprise ChatGPT – Framework

5.18.4 Microsoft ChatGPT Summary

5.19 Near

5.20 Nividia

5.21 Oracle

5.21.1 Oracle ChatGPT Benefits

5.21.2 Oracle Blockchain for ChatGPT: Use Cases – Banking, Government, Insurance, Business

5.22 Partior ChatGPT

5.23 Pega AI solutions.

5.24 R3/Corda

5.24.1 ChatGPT – R3 Documentation

5.25 SAP

5.26 Solana

5.27 Stability AI

5.28 Swift

5.28.1 SWIFT Experiments with Accenture

5.29 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

5.30 Tencent

5.31 You.Com

5.32 Wipro

5.32.1 Wipro and R3 Target Thailand

5.32.2 Wipro Revenue

5.33 Writesonic

5.34 Selected ChatGPT Market Participants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kcc0z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

source