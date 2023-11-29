Top 3 Cryptos Not to Miss This October: Binance Coin BNB … – CryptoDaily

The BNB Chain received major updates, so Binance Coin (BNB) interest has been booming. Moreover, PancakeSwap (CAKE) V3 launched on the opBNB network. Tradecurve Markets(TCRV) is also picking up a lot of attention as it will introduce a rich feature set. This hybrid exchange will combine the best elements of CEXs and DEXs and ensure a seamless trading experience.

Summary

Binance Coin (BNB) is extremely active, and the on-chart data suggests it can climb much further. Based on the most recent report on the metrics behind the BNB Chain, its usage is massive. The network saw 2.85 million daily transactions, with 17.15 million weekly transactions.

Consequently, the BNB crypto’s value was affected. During the past week, BNB traded between $208.99 and $219.96. The cryptocurrency increased in value by 4.7% in the past week. In addition, it saw a market cap of $33,627,814,862 and a trading volume of $556,672,425. Based on the current BNB price prediction, it can surge to $307.41 by the end of 2023

PancakeSwap (CAKE) V3 recently launched on top of opBNB. As a result, anyone can now utilize the network to trade with fees as low as 0.01%. Moreover, PancakeSwap’s integration will gain liquidity as the second-largest DEX. Anyone can transfer with gas fees as low as $0.005.

As for the value of the PancakeSwap crypto, it traded between $1.14 and $1.21 during the past week. Now, it’s in the green zone, climbing by a total of 5.8%. At this rate, the PancakeSwapprice can reach new heights. In fact, based on the PancakeSwap price prediction, it can surge as high as $1.96 by the end of 2023.

Tradecurve Markets is an upcoming hybrid exchange that will introduce AI elements to make trading more efficient. It will implement advanced features like copy trader, negative balance protection, and a VIP account system.

Investors can utilize predefined strategies or copy the most successful traders. As a result, even the most newbie investors can reap the benefits of the exchange.

In addition, by combining the best of CEXs and DEXs, it will introduce crypto and derivatives globally. Anyone can make trades, no matter their geographical location. Deposited crypto is used as collateral.

The team will also introduce Proof of Reserves (PoR) in order to ensure that they are always 100% transparent.

The project recently entered Stage 6 of its presale, here it trades at $0.03. This marked a 200% jump in value since Stage 1. According to the roadmap, the team will begin work on a Beta App for iOS and Android devices.

In addition, the token will be listed on Tier-1 exchanges and on the Uniswap DEX. Consequently, analysts project that the value of the Tradecurve Markets crypto can surge by 40x at launch.

