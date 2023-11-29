Jetblue Black Friday & Cyber Monday (2023): Round-up of Latest Offers Researched by Retail365 – Yahoo Finance

Black Friday experts at Retail365 round-up any Jetblue offers and deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, highlighting any sales on flight, hotel & cruise packages.

BOSTON, MASS. –News Direct– Nicely Network

Best Jetblue Deals:

Save up to $750 on flight, hotel, and cruise packages (JetBlueVacations.com) – book by 11/29 for travel 12/5/23-10/15/24

Save on flights to tourist destinations from around the world (JetBlueVacations.com)

Save on Jetblue vacation packages with up to $200 on board credits for flights + cruise packages (JetBlueVacations.com)

Save on Jetblue Bahamas cruise packages with free $100 specialty dining credits (JetBlueVacations.com)

