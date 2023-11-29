What is the rarest skin in Fortnite? Top 10 list in 2023 – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games

Fortnite has a massive range of skins that players can store in their lockers and show off to other players on the Battle Royale island. However, if you want to stand out from the crowd, check out this list of the 10 rarest skins that may just do the job perfectly.

Whether it’s an original character like the banana-human hybrid Peely, a popular crossover such as Stranger Things, or even pop superstar Ariana Grande, everyone has their favorite skins in Fortnite that they just keep coming back to.

Of course, the most important factor when choosing your skin is its overall appearance and whether you connect with it, but knowing that a specific skin is rare and that not many other players have it can make it feel even more special.

From the game’s launch all the way up to the current Chapter 4 Season OG, here are the rarest skins in Fortnite.

As of December 2023, the rarest skin in Fortnite is undoubtedly the Aerial Assault Trooper skin.

Having made its last (and only) appearance during the first-ever season of Fortnite, it’s a skin that only the most dedicated, long-term players of the game are likely to own.

The rarest Item Shop skin is the World Warrior outfit, as it was last available to buy all the way back in July 2019. That means it’s been almost 1,585 days since it appeared in the Item Shop.

This honor previously belonged to the original Black Widow skin, but that outfit finally returned to the Item Shop in November 2023.

From the Royale Bomber to Double Helix and beyond — here are the top 10 rarest skins you’re unlikely to see throughout your matches in Fortnite.

The Eon Skin was first available only as part of a promotional bundle for the Xbox One S console, and it came with a digital code that allowed users to redeem the skin and accompanying cosmetics in Fortnite. The bundle was a limited-time deal, which added to its desirability and rarity within the Fortnite community.

The Eon bundle was made available exclusively to Xbox One S owners as of September 27, 2018. The bundle which costs $249.99 and includes an Eon skin, the Xbox console, 2000 V-Bucks, a glider, and a pickaxe, is among the most expensive in the Fortnite community.

Ever since then, Xbox has stopped running the promotion and scalpers are selling the skin codes online for over $1,000 each.

OG players will definitely remember The Reaper, who was the reward for maxing out the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass at Level 100. The skin has been a running joke in the Fortnite community, as it was quite clearly based on Keanu Reeves’ character John Wick.

Then things got strange when, in 2019, Epic Games introduced an official John Wick skin to Fortnite. This means there are two almost-identical skins in the game, but while the John Wick skin has returned to the Item Shop on multiple occasions and is quite common, The Reaper remains very rare.

Another skin you’re unlikely to see in Fortnite is the Royale Bomber. The skin was first available to get as part of a PlayStation 4 x Fortnite bundle back in 2018, and later as part of a DualShock 4 controller bundle.

It’s still available to find if you look hard enough, but it definitely won’t come cheap, and arguably isn’t worth it anyway as it’s not a very interesting skin when compared to the best skins that Fortnite has on offer in 2023.

If you want to get your hands on the Honor Guard skin, there’s some bad news, as it’s only available for those who purchase the Honor View 20 smartphone, making it one of the most expensive skins in Fortnite history.

It’s still available to get, but the incredibly high entry cost coupled with the fact that many people are loyal to their favorite brands like Apple and Samsung means the Honor Guard is automatically one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. Besides, we’ve never seen it in a battle royale match… have you?

Double Helix was another skin that Fortnite fans could only get by purchasing an expensive device. This one was included with a limited-edition Nintendo Switch x Fortnite bundle, which also gave players a DLC code for matching cosmetics and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Aside from the high cost of purchasing the console, this Nintendo Switch x Fortnite bundle isn’t actually available to purchase from most retailers anymore, so if you do want it you’ll have to strike it lucky and find one available from a third-party seller – and it certainly won’t come cheap if you do.

Black Knight was only available for players who maxed out Fortnite’s first-ever Battle Pass in Chapter 1 Season 2, meaning players had to not only purchase the Battle Pass but also reach Level 70, so the number of people who own this skin will be very small.

That requirement might not be as high as the modern Battle Passes, which have 100 levels of cosmetics to work through, but this was way back in 2017 when the player base was much smaller. Four years have passed since then, so the chances of seeing this in a battle royale match are incredibly slim.



First released back in 2019 during the first Fortnite World Cup, the extremely rare World Warrior skin has now been completely absent from the item store since July 2019.

Since this was the only time that a Fortnite World Cup ever happened, the World Warrior skin did not return to the item shop, even during the recent FNCS tournaments. Apart from this, the Fishstick skin also received a World Cup selectable style which is quite common and is seen more often in the Item Shop. Now players can only hope it returns to the shop in the future like they’re manifesting for yet another Fortnite World Cup.

When Epic Games launched Fortnite for mobile, gamers with Samsung Galaxy devices were the first to be invited to test it out. This partnership continued for a while, with quite a few exclusive cosmetics tied to new Samsung products – but none have been more in-demand than the epic Galaxy skin.

This elusive skin was only available for players who purchased a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, but it was later replaced by the Glow skin in 2019 and there’s no way to get it anymore.

The design might not be anything particularly special when compared to more modern skins, but Renegade Raider is well-loved among long-time Fortnite players. It was only available in the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 1, and players had to reach Level 20 and spend 1,200 V-Bucks to get it.

If you wear this skin during a match, it’s clear to other players that you’ve been visiting the Island for battle royale matches since the very beginning. That alone would usually be enough for the Renegade Raider to earn the top spot on this list, but there’s one even rarer skin out there…

Like the Renegade Raider, the Aerial Assault Trooper skin predates the introduction of the now-iconic Battle Pass, and it was only available to purchase in the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 1 for 1,200 V-Bucks after reaching Level 15.

While the level requirement for Aerial Assault Trooper wasn’t as high, most players elected to purchase the Renegade Raider skin instead, and she’s gone on to become, overall, a much more recognizable character.

Not as many people own or remember Aerial Assault Trooper, so it’s definitely the rarest Fortnite skin.

