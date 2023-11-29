Google Pixel Black Friday Deals: Pixel 8, Pixel Watch & More – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google’s Pixel brand, like Samsung’s Galaxy line, includes smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches. Google is always innovating, so you can be sure that updates to these devices, including through new Android releases, will continue to add more features, make improvements, and plug any security issues. If you’re interested in Google Pixel deals, check out the bargains below, and once something catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these discounts.

If you need new wireless earbuds, you should check out the various models of the Google Pixel Buds, which range from the budget Google Pixel Buds A-Series to the premium Google Pixel Buds Pro. They offer long battery life and while they’re at their best when you’re connecting them to another Pixel device or an Android-powered smartphone, you can also use with with iPhones or other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets.

The Google Pixel brand is most popularly known for its Pixel smartphones, with its latest releases, the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Fold, among the best smartphones in the market. They come with the powerful Google Tensor G3 processor, amazing cameras, vibrant displays, and years of updates starting with Android 14 out of the box. Older models, meanwhile, remain worthwhile purchases because they’re still pretty fast by today’s standards, but their stocks usually don’t last long when they appear in Google Pixel phone deals like the ones we’ve listed below.

Google’s first tablet since 2018, the Google Pixel Tablet, launched earlier this year. It’s not just an Android 13-powered tablet though, as it comes with a charging speaker dock that keeps its battery full, while also allowing its 11-inch touchscreen to function as a smart display. You can control your other smart home devices on the Google Pixel Tablet, and it’s an excellent companion around the home — especially in multiples. Google Pixel tablet deals aren’t happening often yet, so when they appear, you need to purchase them quickly.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available, but you shouldn’t discount the Google Pixel Watch. Our Google Pixel Watch 2 versus Google Pixel Watch comparison highlights the newer version’s faster performance and longer-lasting battery, but its predecessor remains a very comfortable wearable device that works well with other Google Pixel devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch usually has at least one model in our year-end best smartwatches list, as Samsung consistently produces Galaxy Watch models that offer quality features that compete with the best fitness trackers. The Samsung Galaxy Watch model lineup offers a lot of ways to save as well, particularly with Black Friday deals running hot right now. There are a lot of Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals taking place, and we’ve tracked down the best of the best and cataloged them right here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been on the market for a couple of years, but it still holds well as smartwatches go. Key features include advanced sleep coaching, start of the art accuracy, wellness readings, and the ability to track a variety of outdoor adventures. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 lineup makes for some of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals you’ll find, as it’s seeing significant discounts and is still a relatively new smartwatch model.

The Google Pixel Fold, which was just released in June, already have a discount in this year’s Black Friday phone deals. Best Buy has slashed the price of the unlocked, 256GB version of the foldable smartphone to $1,399, for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,799. That’s a tremendous bargain for a flagship device — and a lot of shoppers are probably thinking the same way, so lock in your purchase now if you don’t want to risk disappointment as there’s a very real chance all stock is gone when you inevitably decide to circle back later.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Fold

Amid the growing popularity of foldable smartphones, we tagged the Google Pixel Fold in our roundup of the best folding phones because it’s a powerful device that offers a clean stock Android 13 experience. It features solid build quality, a 7.6-inch inner OLED display, and a 5.8-inch OLED cover display that’s wider than the cover screens of some of its peers, with both displays having a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, it has an impressive lineup that includes a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom at the back, a 9.5MP selfie camera on the cover display, and an 8MP selfie camera on the inner display.

If you love to keep track of your best runs, the steps you take, and all the other stats related to your health, you need one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals aka being able to save $70 off the latest Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. Being able to save so much on something that was only released in the last few months is everything we love to see about Black Friday deals. If you already know this is the one for you, hit the buy button, otherwise keep reading while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

Topping our list of the best smartwatches for iPhone owners, there’s a lot to love about the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s the perfect example of how far smartwatches have come. Once, they were cool gadgets but ultimately only really tempting to those who can’t resist the latest piece of tech. Now genuinely useful additions to everyone’s lives, they’re a great accessory to put on your wrist.

