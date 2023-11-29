MrBeast puts himself forward to be CEO of YouTube – UNILAD

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Published 9:58 , 17 February 2023 GMT



| Last updated 10:07 , 17 February 2023 GMT

Featured Image Credit: MediaPunch Inc / B Christopher / Alamy Stock Photo

MrBeast has put himself forward to become the new CEO of YouTube.

The YouTuber – real name Jimmy Donaldson – has amassed 134 million subscribers on the platform, and in turn, he has amassed himself a s**t tonne of cash.

However, the 24-year-old remains full of ambition.

Responding to a tweet sharing the news that YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down, he replied: “Can I be CEO.”

Can I be CEO

He could well be jesting, but who knows – stranger things have happened. For the time being though, the job is going to YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan.

Wojcicki announced yesterday (Thursday 16 February) that she would be stepping down after nine years at the helm.

The 54-year-old was one of the first employees at YouTube’s parent company Google.

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about,” she announced.

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube.”

She continued: “For all the YouTubers I’ve had the privilege to work with, you have done so much to make this platform better over the years.

“You created the largest creative economy the world has ever seen, enabled entirely new forms of art and storytelling, and supported millions of creators and artists to reach new audiences – all while investing in responsible growth so that this brilliant community of creators, artists, viewers, and advertisers could not only co-exist but thrive together. Thank you!”

She concluded the post by thanking Google CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

“I’ll still be around, so I’ll have a chance to thank the thousands of people from all across the company and the world who I’ve worked with and learned from,” she wrote.

“But for now, I want to thank Sundar for his leadership, support and vision over the years. I also want to thank Larry and Sergey for inviting me on what has truly been the adventure of a lifetime.

“I always dreamed of working for a company with a mission that could change the world for the better. Thanks to you and your vision, I got the chance to live that dream. It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of it, and I’m excited for what’s next.

“Thank you for everything.”

Topics: News, YouTube, Celebrity

