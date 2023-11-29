Adobe rolls out AI features, plans for price hikes and payouts – Reuters

Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Sept 13 (Reuters) – After months of testing, Adobe (ADBE.O) on Wednesday opened up access to a range of generative artificial intelligence features across its software, with plans to raise prices but also to pay the contributors whose work helps make the features possible.

Adobe makes Photoshop and other editing tools that form the core of its Creative Cloud subscription software business. For the past six months, the company has been steadily adding new AI features to those programs, such as the ability to generate images from text.

Adobe is promising businesses the content its systems generate will be legally safe to use, which has become a contentious issue as content creators challenge technology firms in court over whether they are owed royalties for the use of their work in "training" AI systems. Adobe's system is based on content that it either has rights to or is in the public domain, and the company is offering a financial indemnity to its customers to back up its claims.

On Wednesday, Adobe said prices for many of its subscription products will increase $2 to $5 per month starting in November.

Adobe customers will get a certain number of "credits" toward using generative AI features. After those credits are used up, users can pay for more or keep using the features but at slower speeds.

Adobe also said it will pay the contributors to its stock imagery databases that are used to train its AI systems.

This year, Adobe will issue a one-time "contributor" bonus to artists based on how many images they have contributed to Adobe's database and how many times their images were licensed via traditional means from June 3, 2022 to June 3, 2023.

After that, Adobe will start paying out the bonus each year for the training work done with its AI systems.

"We want our stock contributors to continue to contribute both for the stock market, which is paying out more than it ever has, and for the value they're contributing to the training of these models," said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer for digital media at Adobe, told Reuters.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beat estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday due to easing costs but unfavorable macroeconomic conditions led to a dour forecast for the current quarter.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source