State of Play returns tomorrow, with a focus on upcoming indie and … – PlayStation

Tune in September 14 on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok for updates on games arriving in 2023 and beyond.

Hello everyone, I’m Shawne Benson, part of the Global Third Party Relations team here at PlayStation. And I’m excited to announce a new State of Play broadcast streaming tomorrow, September 14 at 2pm Pacific.

Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!

Here at PlayStation, our vision is to be the best place to play, and publish, great games. And because there are thousands of developers and publishers all around the world constantly making great games, our team has their work cut out for them.

I hope you can tune in tomorrow to check out a diverse selection of upcoming games.

It all begins Thursday, September 14 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

142 Comments

Sid Shuman (he/him) Senior Director, SIE Content Communications

Darroch Brown Community Manager, Rocksteady Studios

Andrea Perez Senior Vice President, Brand, Product & Services Marketing

Chante Goodman Senior Community Manager, Guerrilla

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source