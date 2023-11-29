Deal Alert! Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is At Its Lowest Price Ever Just in Time For Father’s Day – Cord Cutters News



By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Amazon has, once again, put the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at its lowest price ever of just $34.99. This deal is part of Amazon’s Father’s Day mega sale.

The best part is right now, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99! That’s down from the typical list price of $54.99.

You can find the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on Amazon HERE.

You can see our review of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on YouTube here:

Here is how Amazon describes the Fire TV 4K Max:

App buttons may vary.

To benefit from Wi-Fi 6, you’ll need a Wi-Fi 6-compatible router (like the eero 6), but Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also compatible with earlier wifi routers. For Alexa Home Theater audio, you’ll need to pair the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with compatible Echo speakers. Learn more about device compatibility.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. 4K streaming requires 4K UHD TV and available 4K content. Dolby Atmos is available on select Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ titles when connected to compatible equipment.

Disclaimer: To address the growing use of ad blockers we now use affiliate links to sites like http://Amazon.com, streaming services, and others. Affiliate links help sites like Cord Cutters News, stay open. Affiliate links cost you nothing but help me support my family. We do not allow paid reviews on this site. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from :

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp’s privacy practices here.

Cord Cutters News makes money through affiliate partner links: If you click on a link, we may earn a commission. Our writers and editors create all reviews, news, and other content to inform readers, with no influence from our business team. Learn more about how we make money. We take pains to ensure our site is accurate and up to date, but some information might be different than what you find by visiting a vendor website.

© 2023 Cord Cutters News. All rights reserved.

source