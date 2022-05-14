How to get the Android 13 beta on your phone – Pocket-lint

Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

(Pocket-lint) – At Google I/O – as well as announcing some major new hardware and enhanced smart services – the company also spoke about the next update to its Android operating system for smartphones. For those not keeping count: that’s Android 13.

And while the I/O 2022 keynote was the first time it’s been shown on stage, it was actually made available in beta form a few weeks before the annual developer conference kicked off. And you can download it right now.

Public beta tests are released prior to a software’s official launch, and they typically follow developer beta tests.

To begin with – at least in the first couple of beta versions – there aren’t many massive (or really obvious big changes). And given how big a refresh Android 12 was on the design side, we wouldn’t necessarily expect a major overhaul this year.

It’s not the final build, however, as that won’t arrive until this autumn. To see the full Android 13 release timeline, check out Pocket-lint’s Android 13 guide here.

Google offers developer and public betas to collect feedback from developers and everyday users, respectively. In these early phases, when the software is still in development, Google also uses betas to iron out potential issues and to give developers ample time to update their apps.

Because of that, we don’t recommend you use the Android 13 public beta on your primary phone. Instead, use a secondary device. If you choose to install the software, be aware that it will be a bit ropey and apps might not work. Hopefully, that will all be worked before the final release.

The first beta for Android 13 is already available and you can sign up on compatible devices right now.

Google has make it as easy as possible for you to try the Android 13 public beta on your device, by offering the Android Beta Program. This allows anyone enrolled to update their Android device to the public beta and receive over-the-air updates for free.

This same beta program was used for Android Nougat, Oreo, Pie, Android Q/10, Android 11 and Android 12. It’s simple. You don’t have to flash updates or anything that complicated.

Here’s how you get started:

If you’ve used the Android Beta Program before the Android 13 public beta, you will need to re-enroll your phone. Once you’re enrolled, you’ll continue to be updated to every new version of the Android 13 beta automatically, over-the-air.

If you don’t want those updates, or if you decide you no longer want the beta software, you can follow the steps above, but then click to “unenroll device”.

You need one of the following Android devices to install the developer beta:

The developer preview is an early version of Android 12 specifically for developers to test. If you’re not a developer, join the public beta instead.

The video below walks through how to get the Android 11 preview on your device, but the steps mentioned are pretty much the same for Android 12 and 13.

The first step is getting your Android phone ready. You need to use a Pixel phone for the developer preview. And, to get that device prepared, you have to enable a couple of developer options. Follow the steps below:

Now your phone is ready, and all you need to do is plug it in to your PC or Mac. If you’re using Windows, you’ll likely need to install a driver, which you can get here. You might also need to select the USB mode from the drop-down shade on your phone and select file transfer mode.

At this point, you can flash Android 13 using the Flash Tool page:

Your phone is completely ready to have the software installed. Watch your Chrome browser, and don’t do anything more with your phone. Let the process run itself. Even if your phone screen changes to have the Fastboot menu on it, just let it be, and the process will continue. You’ll see it download and install. Eventually, the process will complete and your phone will reboot.

It’ll take you through the usual phone setup process, and once that’s done, you’ll be running the Android 13 developer preview.

