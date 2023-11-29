T-Mobile and Google Cloud Join Forces on 5G Advanced Network … – Yahoo Finance

T-Mobile is combining 5G Advanced Network Solutions with Google Cloud’s powerful edge computing capabilities to help businesses unlock new value for their customers.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 14, 2023

What’s the news: T-Mobile and Google Cloud are joining 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) and Google Distributed Cloud Edge to give businesses the power to explore innovative connected experiences.

Why it matters: Together, T-Mobile and Google Cloud will help businesses bring next generation 5G capabilities to life, paving the way for innovation across industries like retail, manufacturing, logistics, smart cities and more.

Who it’s for: Enterprises and government organizations looking to unlock the power of 5G and edge compute for breakthrough results.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Google Cloud announced today they are working together to combine the power of 5G and edge compute, giving enterprises more ways to embrace digital transformation. T-Mobile will connect the 5G ANS suite of public, private and hybrid 5G networks with Google Distributed Cloud Edge (GDC Edge) to help customers embrace next-generation 5G applications and use cases — like AR/VR experiences.

More companies are turning to edge computing as they focus on digital transformation. In fact, the global edge compute market size is expected to grow by 37.9% to $155.9 billion in 2030. And the combination of edge computing with the low latency, high speeds, and reliability of 5G will be key to promising use cases in industries like retail, manufacturing, logistics, and smart cities. GDC Edge customers across industries will be able to leverage T-Mobile’s 5G ANS easily to get the low latency, high speeds, and reliability they will need for any use case that requires data-intensive computing processes such as AR or computer vision.

For example, manufacturing companies could use computer vision technology to improve safety by monitoring equipment and automatically notifying support personnel if there are issues. And municipalities could leverage augmented reality to keep workers at a safe distance from dangerous situations by using machines to remotely perform hazardous tasks.

To demonstrate the promise of 5G ANS and GDC Edge in a retail setting, T-Mobile created a proof of concept at T-Mobile’s Tech Experience 5G Hub called the "magic mirror" with the support of Google Cloud. This interactive display leverages cloud-based processing and image rendering at the edge to make retail products "magically" come to life. Users simply hold a product in front of the mirror to make interactive videos or product details — such as ingredients or instructions — appear onscreen in near real-time.

"We’ve built the largest and fastest 5G network in the country. This partnership brings together the powerful combination of 5G and edge computing to unlock the expansion of technologies such as AR and VR from limited applications to large-scale adoption," said Mishka Dehghan, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Product, and Solutions Engineering, T-Mobile Business Group. "From providing a shopping experience in a virtual reality environment to improving safety through connected sensors or computer vision technologies, T-Mobile’s 5G ANS combined with Google Cloud’s innovative edge compute technology can bring the connected world to businesses across the country."

"Google Cloud is committed to helping telecommunication companies accelerate their growth, competitiveness, and digital journeys," said Amol Phadke, General Manager, Global Telecom Industry, Google Cloud. "Google Distributed Cloud Edge and T-Mobile's 5G ANS will help businesses deliver more value to their customers by unlocking new capabilities through 5G and edge technologies."

Click here to learn about how 5G Advanced Network Solutions can help your business. Or, if you are ready to build what’s next, contact us now.

5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

