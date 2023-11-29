Get 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited this holiday season – About Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching—which means you can get ready to save big on Amazon! Customers will find some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products and services—and among the many exciting deals is a great offer for music lovers.

For a limited time, customers who have yet to try Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free, with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.

Interested in a family plan? Current Amazon Music Unlimited customers with an Individual Plan can upgrade to a Family Plan for three months at no extra cost and enjoy up to six accounts for their family. Learn more here.

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts.

Prime members get access to over 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of top ad-free podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalog of Ultra HD and Spatial audio.



Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more about Amazon Music.

