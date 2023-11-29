AT&T 5G finally catches up with rivals – Houston Chronicle

This AT&Tcelltower, near Barker Cypress and Clay roads, is one of the few in Houston that transmits C-band 5G signals. (Dwight Silverman)

Even before it was first available in Houston, I’ve been tracking the progress of 5G, the next-generation wireless data technology that today is the main way mobile users get online. And as I and others have checked in on the race between the three major mobile carriers, one has consistently pulled up the rear.

That’s AT&T, which for a variety of reasons lagged behind T-Mobile and Verizon in getting up to speed — pun intended — in 5G. In fact, AT&T’s offering was so underpowered that the tech website PCMag, in the 2021 edition of its annual nationwide survey of mobile networks, said AT&T’s older 4G LTE network was actually faster than its 5G. Of the three carriers, AT&T has been the 98-pound weakling of 5G.

But no longer.

For the past two weeks, I have been testing AT&T’s 5G service in Houston with a new iPhone 15 Pro loaned to me by the carrier. (For a review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, see last week’s column at houstonchronicle.com/iphone15review.) I’ve found that AT&T is now competitive with T-Mobile and Verizon in most of greater Houston, as well as in all of Texas’ major cities, based on its network map at att.com/coverage.

That’s because the carrier has rolled out new radio spectrum that became available to it via Federal Communications Commission auctions several years ago. AT&T may have been late to the party, but it’s now a serious player.

“To me this is like the third phase of 5G, where we are finally starting to see really clear, big benefits to everyone,” said Mike Dano, editorial director of 5G and mobile strategies for Light Reading, a website that tracks and analyzes the communications industry.

For several years after 5G was launched, the benefits weren’t always clear. At first 5G was seen as all hat and no cattle, known more for its relentless hype than the blistering speeds and innovation its promoters swore would arrive any day now.

Fortunately, that has changed. As the technology matured and new radio frequencies were freed up to provide the bandwidth that telecom carriers needed, it now is the primary wireless network in the United States. Nearly every smartphone you can buy supports 5G, and its speeds are dramatically better than those of 4G LTE, the network that preceded it.

Before I go further, here’s a mini-explainer on 5G, which is actually a combination of different technologies:

5G operates in low-, mid- and high-band frequencies. The low band typically is just a little faster than 4G LTE but can travel a long way, an attribute known as range. Mid-band 5G is faster and has decent range. The high-band variant, known as millimeter wave or mmWave, is super-fast but can’t travel far or pass through even simple obstacles, such as foliage.

5G is also about more than just speed. It’s designed to have a greater capacity for data, resulting in less lag and fewer congested towers. It enables faster loading of cloud-based apps, higher resolution for receiving and sending video, and is good enough that all three carriers are now selling 5G as a home internet alternative.

U.S. wireless providers AT&T and Verizon began their 5G journey with mmWave, which is where much of the early hype originated. But because of its limitations, it wasn’t practical to set it up everywhere, and has since been relegated to venues and big, open areas where people congregate.

“In the United States, carriers really got 5G backward,” Dano said. “They should have started with the low- and mid-band frequencies, but they weren’t freed up to use yet. Millimeter wave was what was available at the time.”

T-Mobile jumped ahead by acquiring Sprint, which already owned open mid-band frequencies. And, Dano said, it also was not using its lower-band frequencies for LTE, so when it switched that on for 5G, it could dedicate that spectrum. Verizon and AT&T were sharing their low-band with other services, such as LTE.

Verizon was next to begin deploying mid-band, using spectrum it got from an FCC auction of frequencies known as C-band, which had been used primarily for satellite communications. AT&T bought some, T-Mobile bought a little. But AT&T also was aggressive when another swath of spectrum went up for auction — frequencies in the 3.45-GHz range, which had been used by the military.

As I wrote early last year (see houstonchronicle.com/verizoncband), Verizon in 2021 began deploying the C-band frequency in Houston on the same towers where it had its mmWave service, and expanded out from downtown and into close-in neighborhoods. Verizon is currently moving this into more distant suburbs.

But AT&T didn’t start deploying its C-band and 3.45-GHz spectrum until 2022. In a column in April of that year, AT&T would only point me to four locations where they had it up and running locally (see houstonchronicle.com/attmidband). But when I checked those spots, I was blown away. Gone were the anemic download speeds in the low-to-mid double digits I’d been seeing. Instead, I found speeds in the 300-500 megabits per second range, with uploads around 40-80 Mbps.

In July, the final users of the spectrum AT&T held cleared out, freeing the carrier to start tuning the radios on its towers to take full advantage of C-band and the 3.45-GHz frequencies, an AT&T spokesperson said.

As a result, in my tests with the AT&T iPhone 15 Pro, I was impressed, and found fast speeds nearly everywhere I tested. Most downloads ran in the same 300-500 Mbps range I saw in those four locations last year, with some at 600 and even 700 Mbps, and downloads in the mid to upper double digits. For the most part, the AT&T network was more than competitive with what I see regularly on my T-Mobile iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Clark Bird, an AT&T senior engineer in the Houston region, told me that 100 percent of the Houston region is now blanketed in a combination of C-band and 3.45-GHz frequencies, a big leap from what I saw more than 18 months ago. How will AT&T customers who have a mid-band device know they’re accessing the network’s mid-band service?

“When they see that ‘5G+’ icon light up on the device,” Bird said.

When it comes to 5G, AT&T is a weakling no more

