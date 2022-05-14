FX's “The Bear” Coming Soon To Hulu/Star+/Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced details on a brand new comedy series by FX called, “The Bear”, which will premiere with all eight episodes on Hulu on Thursday 23rd June 2022.

This series will also be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Though no release date has been announced yet.



The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

In addition to White, this half-hour comedy stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer, and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

